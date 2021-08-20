Wisconsin Couple Die Holding Hands After 'Horrible' ATV Crash, Leaving Behind 2 Daughters

John and Pamela Jarvis both suffered multiple life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision, according to a campaign for the family

A Wisconsin couple was able to share one last moment together after sustaining serious injuries during an ATV crash.

On Aug. 5, John and Pamela Jarvis had driven just past their driveway when their ATV was hit by a pickup truck, reported WCCO. At the time, the couple were on their way to take over some home-grown vegetables to a neighbor.

John, 57, who was driving at the time of the crash, was airlifted to a local hospital while Pamela, 58, was transported to the same hospital by an ambulance, according to a news release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Neither John nor Pamela wore a helmet at the time of the crash.

A GoFundMe created to provide financial support for the couple's two college-aged daughters said that John and Pamela both suffered "multiple life-threatening injuries" as a result of the collision.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was wearing a seatbelt, was treated and released at the scene, police say. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

After spending over a week in the hospital, John died on Aug. 15, while Pamela died early the next morning, per police.

Although devastated by the loss of their parents, Jessica, 19, and Jordin, 21, were able to take "comfort in knowing their parents left holding each other's hand," according to the family GoFundMe, which as of Friday has raised over $35,000.

"I think they put their hands over so they could hold hands," Jordin told WCCO. "I think if it had to come to this, this was the best way they could have handled that, both of them going out together."

As Jessica and Jordin mourn the loss of their parents, they hope the couple will be remembered for their generosity and kindness.

"I think the two main messages that mom and dad would want people to take is just family time is the most important time," Jordin told WCCO.

"And sharing and doing what you can for others and just giving away what you can to those who need it," added Jessica.