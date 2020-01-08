11-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Dies During Make-a-Wish Trip to Lego Store at Mall of America

Image zoom Gofundme

An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy tragically died during his Make-a-Wish trip.

Mikey Choroszy passed away on New Year’s Day shortly after completing his final wish to shop at the Lego store inside the Mall of America, according to WTMJ-TV.

The young boy, who had terminal brain cancer, had flown from his home to Minneapolis to fulfill his wish when his health took a turn for the worse.

According to the news outlet, Choroszy’s brother Jake also flew in from South Dakota for the special visit.

“On Monday, we did a lot of shopping and he was doing really good,” his mother, Tammy Wildish, said. “Mikey took a decline very quickly.”

Wildish told the news outlet her son was brought to a local Minneapolis hospital during the trip and that she was with Choroszy when he took his last breath.

“The biggest thing was watching him die, that was the worst,” she said. “Going from walking to not walking at all to the point where we had to pick him up and move him.”

The mom said her son’s battle with childhood cancer started around 15 months ago when he was diagnosed with a tumor on his brain stem.

Choroszy was in remission last year, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by a family friend, but he started experiencing daily headaches in September.

He was re-diagnosed with another germ cell tumor after visiting the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, a description on the page read.

On the fundraising website, Choroszy was described as “the biggest and best fighter” and was said to have been fighting for his brother Robbie, who unexpectedly passed away in January 2019 from health issues.

“He was a fighter, he never gave up,” Wildish told WTMJ-TV of her son. “He was doing this for his brother. He would not give up.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Choroszy’s body was returned to Wisconsin over the weekend.

The family is expected to hold a funeral service on Wednesday.

“Mikey just had one of the kindest souls and always had a smile on his face. He was always an encourager and showed others how to be brave,” Jennifer Blease, a friend of the family, said in an update. “Mikey is truly my hero and I will miss his goofy side as well.”

According to Blease, the GoFundMe campaign — which has since received donations doubled its previously set goal of $20,000 — will be shut down following Choroszy’s funeral.

“Robbie and Mikey are dancing in Heaven right now as they are reunited. Mikey fought his battle with brain cancer to the very end and was the bravest individual I have ever met,” she wrote. “His sweet spirit and humor will be horribly missed by his friends, family, and school.”