Briar Omar, 13, is being called a hero after saving his younger siblings from their burning home

Wisconsin Boy, 13, Helps Save His 4 Sisters from House Fire: 'I Knew I Had to Get Them Out'

Wisconsin Boy, 13, Helps Save His 4 Sisters from House Fire: ‘I Knew I Had to Get Them Out’

Wisconsin Boy, 13, Helps Save His 4 Sisters from House Fire: ‘I Knew I Had to Get Them Out’

A Wisconsin teenager is being praised for his heroic actions after saving his four sisters from a house fire.

On Labor Day, Kelly and Jay Omar briefly left to get dinner for their family, leaving their five children — the youngest of whom was just 6 months — at home, according to CBS affiliate WCCO. However, not long afterwards, the children smelled smoke.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My sister just said it was really smoky and we looked behind us and the playpen was on fire," Briar, the couple's eldest child, told the outlet. "My sisters. That was the first thing I thought of. I knew I had to get them out of the house."

After making sure his four sisters were out of danger, the 13-year-old boy said he initially tried to put out the fire in hopes of saving their home as well — but the blaze was too big and their home eventually burned to the ground.

"It was terrifying," his mother told WCCO. "If it wasn't for my son I don't know where I'd be."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wisconsin Boy, 13, Helps Save His 4 Sisters from House Fire: ‘I Knew I Had to Get Them Out’ Credit: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe account was created by friends of the Omar family in hopes of raising money for clothes, food, and a new home after the family lost all their belongings in the fire — already reaching over $7,000 of their $10,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.