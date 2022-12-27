Winter Storm Death Toll Rises to 49 — with 27 Victims in Buffalo, New York: 'So Many Bodies'

The East Coast is beginning to dig out from piles of accumulated snow that fell during a historic winter storm, which has killed at least 50 people, including 27 in Buffalo, N.Y.

Confirming the deaths late Monday, New York's Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said 14 victims were found outside while others died amid power outages and as emergency responders experienced storm-related delays.

"I am aware of additional bodies that have been recovered and are being brought to our temporary morgue," Poloncarz told CNN about ongoing search-and-rescue efforts. "We've had so many bodies that various hospitals are full and we're just having to go through and determine if the individuals have died from a blizzard-related death."

He added, "It's just been a horrible, horrible situation."

President Joe Biden has issued a federal emergency declaration for the area at New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's request.

More than 40 inches of snow has already fallen in western parts of the state. The forecast calls for up to an additional foot of more snow through Tuesday, according to meteorologists.

JOED VIERA/AFP via Getty

"I would like to thank President Biden for signing the emergency declaration," Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said. "I would also like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for the quick response and for her continued support with the recovery process."

"This has been a very difficult and dangerous storm. Our crews are continuing their work to clear the streets and assist residents," the mayor continued. "I want to thank our community for their continued patience and cooperation as we work to get through this together."

A travel ban remains in effect for Buffalo, where most roads are "impassable," Poloncarz said at a press conference on Monday. Some cars have remained stranded on streets and highways since Friday.

John Normile/Getty

Widespread power outages have also been reported, according to CBS News.

"Anyone who declares victory and says it's over," Hochul said at a press conference, "it is way too early to say."

Elsewhere, a boil water notice is in place in Jackson, Miss., after water lines were impacted by freezing temperatures, CBS News reported.

In North Carolina, 200,000 people reportedly lost power due to the winter storm.