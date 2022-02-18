Interstate 39, which runs from Illinois to Wisconsin, is not expected to reopen until midday on Friday

Winter Storm Crashes Involving Over 100 Vehicles Cause Illinois Highway Shutdown: 'Just Piling Up'

A portion of an Illinois highway has been shut down after a winter storm hit the area, which led to a pileup involving over 100 cars.

Interstate 39, which runs from Illinois to Wisconsin, has been closed in both directions in the state between the cities of Normal and Minonk as of Friday morning, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

"It is not expected to reopen until roughly midday today," the organization said in a statement shared on social media.

The decision to shut the roadway came about after more than 100 vehicles crashed on Thursday, throughout a 30-mile stretch of the interstate, per The Washington Post.

The multiple crashes took place around 3:13 p.m. local time, per ABC7. Authorities, the outlet added, have not reported any injuries.

A winter storm traveled across the nation on Thursday and into Friday morning, leaving many areas "under threat of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy snow and flooding," per the Post.

At the time of the weather event, local police warned residents against traveling. "Troopers are currently working diligently to get everyone off the roadway safely and as quickly as possible," an officer said in a video shared online. "We're asking everyone to avoid the area. Please do not travel unless it is an emergency."

Videos posted on social media show the snow-covered highway and the pile-up of vehicles on the roadway.

In one video shared on Facebook, David Troesser shows his vehicle, as well as others, trapped on the snowy road as he pleads for others to remain off the interstate.