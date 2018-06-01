That's a Word? Look Back at Some of the Winning Terms from the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Get out your dictionaries!

Every year, the Scripps National Spelling Bee crowns a new whiz kid winner, and introduces the country to a word they’ve likely never heard of — let alone know how to spell.

Here’s a look back at some of the most recent winning words.

“Koinonia”

Karthik Nemmani Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Thursday night, 14-year-old Karthik Nemmani of McKinney, Texas, became the latest champion after correctly spelling the word koinonia, which according to a press release means an ”intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community.”

RELATED: ‘Resume,’ ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Fiancé’: The Hardest Words for Americans to Spell by Each State

Nemmani was one of 515 spellers to participate in this year’s bee — the largest to date — winning multiple prizes including $40,000 in cash, a reference library from Merriam-Webster and a Pizza Hut pizza party for his entire school.

“Marocain”

Ananya Vinay AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

2017’s spelling bee champion was 12-year-old Ananya Vinay, who took the crown after successfully spelling marocain, which is a type of dress fabric or ribbed crepe.

“I knew them all,” Ananya told the Associated Press of the words given to her over the 21 championship rounds. “It’s like a dream come true. I’m so happy right now.”

The Fresno, California, student’s win also marked the first time since 2013 that the national spelling bee didn’t end in a tie.

“Gesellschaft” and “Feldenkrais”

Nihar Saireddy Janga and Jairam Hathwar Alex Wong/Getty Images

11-year-old Nihar Saireddy Janga and 13-year-old Jairam Hathwar tied for the spelling bee crown in 2016, after spelling two spectacularly difficult words: gesellschaft and feldenkrais.

According to Merriam-Webster, gesellschaft means “a rationally developed mechanistic type of social relationship characterized by impersonally contracted associations between persons,” while feldenkrais is a method of movement “intended to increase bodily awareness and ease tension.”

“I’m just speechless,” Janga, who is the youngest champ on record, said after winning. “I can’t say anything. I’m only in fifth grade.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: The 8 Most Glorious Moments from the Scripps National Spelling Bee

“Nunatak” and “Scherenschnitte”

Vanya Shivashankar and Gokul Venkatachalam Alex Wong/Getty Images

In 2015, there was another tie between Gokul Venkatachalam, 14, of Chesterfield, Missouri, and Vanya Shivashankar, 13, of Olathe, Kansas.

While Shivashankar correctly spelled scherenschnitte, a German word for the art of paper cutting design, Venkatachalam nailed nunatak, an Inuit word for a kind of glacial island.

They each took home a trophy and $35,000 in cash.

“Feuilleton” and “Stichomythia”

Ansun Sujoe and Sriram Hathwar Chuck Myers/MCT via Getty Images

For the first time since 1962, the Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in a tie in 2014 with Sriram Hathwar of Painted Post, New York, and Ansun Sujoe of Fort Worth, Texas, sharing the title.

While Hathwar won by spelling feuilleton, which Miriam-Webster describes as “a part of a European newspaper or magazine devoted to material designed to entertain the general reader,” Sujoe nailed stichomythia, which refers to “dialogue especially of altercation or dispute delivered by two actors in alternating lines.”

“The competition was against the dictionary, not against each other,” Hathwar said after both were showered with confetti onstage. “I’m happy to share this trophy with him.”

Although they shared a single trophy onstage, each boy got to take home the full haul of more than $33,000 in cash and prizes.