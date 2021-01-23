Winning Ticket in $1 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Purchased in Michigan

This winning ticket marks the 18th Mega Millions jackpot to be won in Michigan

One ticket holder in Michigan just became a whole lot richer after being the lucky winner of the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was claimed on Friday night after a single ticket matched all six numbers in the night's draw, the lottery announced in a news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The winning ticket, which was purchased at grocery store Kroger in Novi, matched the white balls 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, plus the gold Mega Ball 24.

This is the 18th Mega Millions jackpot won in Michigan over the years, the last one was a prize shared with Rhode Island in October 2017. According to the release, Michigan is one of the original founding members of Mega Millions.

The winner, who has not yet come forward, has two options to receive their payout.

The player can choose to get an escalated annuity that offers an initial payment, then annual payments for 29 years, or the winner can select a one-time cash payment of about $739 million, which will total to about $530 million after taxes.

The massive jackpot is still not as big as the current Mega Millions record, which stands at $1.537 billion, according to the lottery. That prize was won by someone in South Carolina in 2018, and remains the world's largest lotto prize ever awarded on a single ticket.

Prior to Friday's big win, the largest lottery ever won by a Michigan player was a $337 million Powerball jackpot in August 2012. The largest-ever won in the state was in April 2005 when a Port Huron couple won $208 million playing Mega Millions.

The run-up to Friday's major win began in September and was 37 drawings long, the longest in Mega Millions history.

In addition to the jackpot prize, more than 10 tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize of $2 million. Another eight lucky ticket holders won $1 million.