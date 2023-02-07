Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington Is Worth $754.6 Million, Lottery Officials Say

A lucky player has won the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the first of 2023

By
Published on February 7, 2023 01:12 PM
January 20, 2016: A photo of a man holding a Powerball lottery ticket in Kingman, Arizona.
Powerball ticket. Photo: Getty

There's a winner in Washington!

A single Powerball ticket purchased in the state matched all six numbers — 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, plus a prize-doubling Power Play multiplier, 7 — in Monday's drawing, according to an announcement on the lottery game's website.

The winning jackpot is worth $754.6 million, making it the fifth-largest in Powerball history.

The lucky ticket-holder, who has not yet claimed the prize, will have a big decision to make: choosing between taking a lump sum payment of $407.2 million or opting for an annuitized $754.6 million plan, which pays an immediate initial amount followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, according to lottery officials.

A Powerball customer checks his tickets at Rodman's Discount Gourmet in Washington, DC, USA, 01 November 2022. With no grand prize winners in nearly three months, the 02 November Powerball drawing will have an estimated value of 1.2 billion US dollars. It will be the fourth largest lottery jackpot in US history. Powerball jackpot reaches 1.2 billion US dollars, Washington, USA - 01 Nov 2022
Powerball tickets. JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The lottery game is urging all players to check their tickets because there are nine ways to win — and more than 1.7 million people won a combined total of $21.1 million in cash in Monday's drawing.

Big winners include five tickets (two in Michigan, three in New York) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. In addition, one ticket in Texas matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

There were also 58 tickets nationwide that won $50,000 prizes (by matching four numbers and the Powerball number) and 16 tickets that won $100,000 prizes (by matching four numbers, the Powerball number and the Power Play).

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They cost $2 per play.

Monday's jackpot winning ticket is the first for 2023. A Powerball winner on Nov. 19, 2022, scored $92.9 million, game officials said.

The odds of winning are 1 in 24.9 while the odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the announcement.

