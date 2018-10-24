One Winning $1.537 Billion Mega Millions Ticket Sold in South Carolina: 'A Historic Occasion'

Someone in South Carolina just hit the jackpot — the biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

After days of anticipation, a ticket purchased in South Carolina matched the numbers (5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5) for the $1.537 billion haul on Tuesday, Mega Millions said in a press release. The person can opt to claim the prize as $878 million in cash.

“The moment we’ve been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Gordon Medenica, the director of the Mega Millions Group, said in the statement. “This is truly a historic occasion. We’re so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can’t wait to meet the lucky ticket holder.”

South Carolina allows lottery winners to remain anonymous, USA Today reported.

Additionally, 36 people bought tickets worth $1 million because they matched the first five numbers. Of those 36 people, one in Texas and one in Florida had the Megaplier, which entitles them both to a whopping $3 million.

The jackpot winner was the sole person to purchase the right ticket. In January 2016, three tickets in Florida, Tennessee and California divvied up a larger $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot.

The South Carolina Education Lottery is not yet identifying the store where the winning ticket came from because of “security procedures,” a spokesperson said to CBS News.

The jackpot total had been climbing since 11 colleagues split $543 million in California this July. The amount would have skyrocketed to $2 billion if the winning ticket had not been sold, CBS News reported.

People were so hopeful to overcome the 1 in 302,575,350 odds that about 75 percent of all number combinations were sold ahead of the drawing, The Washington Post reported.