Two tickets — including one sold in Fort Myers, which was devastated by Hurricane Ian — have been deemed winners following Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

Both tickets matched all six numbers — 9, 22, 26, 41 and 44 for white balls, and a gold Mega Ball of 19 — selected in the drawing for the massive jackpot, according to lottery officials.

The Fort Myers ticket was a Quick Pick purchased at a 7-Eleven on Colonial Boulevard, local lottery officials said in a press release on Monday.

The second ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Kooser Road in San Jose, according to a Tweet from the California State Lottery.

The lucky two winners will split the $494 million prize.

Both 7-Eleven stores will receive $100,000 in commission "for selling the jackpot-winning ticket[s]," per the Florida Lottery's release.

No winners have come forward for either ticket as of Monday afternoon.

The California Mega Millions winner has one year to claim their prize, while the Florida winner has 180 days, according to their states' respective lotteries.

If the Florida winner opts for the lump-sum payment option of $123.95 million, however, they only have 60 days to come forward.

This is the first time in nearly five years that a single Mega Millions jackpot has been shared by multiple tickets, according to Saturday's Mega Millions press release.

The last split prize was won on Oct. 13, 2017, with winners in Michigan and Rhode Island divvying up the money.

This also marks the first drawing to produce winners since the epic July 29 drawing, which came with a $1.337 billion prize. It was the second-largest jackpot in the game's history, and the third-largest jackpot of any U.S. lottery game, according to the organization.

The winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Des Plaines, Ill., according to the Illinois Lottery.