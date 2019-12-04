A $14.6 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Just Went Unclaimed — Here's Where the Money Will Go Now

Image zoom Arizona Lottery headquarters Shutterstock

It’s too little, too late for one Arizona Lottery ticket holder.

As of Monday at 5 p.m. — the time of the 180-day deadline — no one had showed up to the Arizona Lottery offices to claim a $14.6 million The Pick ticket sold in the state on June 5, according to CNN.

In a statement to the outlet, Arizona lottery public information officer John Gilliland explained, “To claim any prize of $600 or more, a winner needs to sign the back of their ticket and come to one of the Arizona Lottery’s offices.”

“There is nothing more exciting for Arizona Lottery than to award a large jackpot, like this $14.6 million prize, so we are always a little sad when we see one of these prizes expire unclaimed,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said in a statement to multiple outlets Monday, including NBC News.

😱😱😱What would you do first if you were sitting on that winning ticket for the past 180 days? pic.twitter.com/uh8fXDeQ2g — Arizona Lottery (@AZLottery) November 26, 2019

Make sure to check your tickets if you bought one back in June! — Arizona Lottery (@AZLottery) November 28, 2019

Image zoom Arizona Lottery ticket Shutterstock

The ticket with the winning numbers (4, 14, 22, 24, 28 and 43) was sold about 18 miles west of downtown Phoenix, at a Circle K store on Goodyear’s Litchfield Road.

Officials said in the statement that the unclaimed money will go toward other lottery games and be leveraged into state programs that benefit Native American education and children suffering from abuse.

“These dollars will be utilized now to enhance our player’s experiences with future games and fund a variety of beneficiaries that have tremendous impact for our community,” Edgar added in his statement.

Image zoom Arizona Lottery headquarters Shutterstock

Gilliland told NBC News that the winnings mark the largest Arizona Lottery state jackpot never claimed, far surpassing an unclaimed $4 million prize from The Pick from 20 years ago.

“It’s hard to see that not get claimed,” Jacqueline Keidel Martinez, an Arizona Lottery spokeswoman, said in a Monday statement to NBC News after the $14.6 million deadline had passed.

According to CNN, Gilliland said the total unclaimed prize money for Arizona Lottery’s 2019 fiscal year was $11.6 million. The largest unclaimed jackpot in history took place in 2011 when a winner in Georgia failed to show up to collect $77 million in winnings.