Winning $396.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Florida

Florida Powerball Getty Images

One lucky lottery player is walking away with a major jackpot!

A single Powerball ticket sold in Florida matched all the numbers of 9-12-15-31-60 (with the Powerball’s number being 2) during a Wednesday night drawing, the Florida Lottery Commission announced on Thursday.

While the top prize was originally advertised to be $394 million, the actual winnings ended up amounting to $396.9 million at the time of the draw, according to Powerball. The jackpot was rolled 24 times since the November 6, 2019 drawing, adding more than $33 million in contributions to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The winning ticket was purchased from a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs. The store will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket.

The winner, who has yet to be identified, has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim the prize. The lucky player can also choose to accept a one-time, lump-sum cash payout of $276.5 million, though they will need to make that claim within 60 days of the drawing.

According to Powerball, Wednesday night’s draw also produced one $1 million winner, who purchased the the ticket at M&S Food Store in Coconut Creek, Fla. The retailer will receive $1,000 for selling that ticket.

Last May, a single Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin matched all six numbers to win a $768.4 million jackpot, the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The prize was the largest in the state’s history, according to a release from the Wisconsin Lottery.

“This is an amazing milestone moment for Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin at the time. “It truly is incredible to think that the winning ticket for this historic jackpot was sold in our own backyard. I am extremely excited for the winners and for our state. This event puts us in the national spotlight and turns Wisconsin into WINsconsin.”

The odds of hitting all six numbers required for the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Florida Lottery Commission.