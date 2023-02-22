Winner Claims $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot 6 Weeks After Ticket Was Sold in Maine

The unnamed individual, who came forward through a third-party investment company, selected a one-time, lump-sum payment of more than $723 million before taxes

By
Published on February 22, 2023 02:36 PM
Mega Millions lottery tickets
Photo: Getty Images

The winner of last month's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward — but their identity remains a secret.

The Maine Lottery Association revealed the news in a statement on Wednesday, nearly six weeks after the Jan. 13 drawing, according to The Boston Globe.

The winner claimed their prize through a limited liability company — LaKoma Island Investments, LLC — according to CBS affiliates WGME-TV and WABI-TV.

The unnamed individual selected a one-time, lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes, per the reports.

A representative for the winner reportedly said the lucky individual "is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize."

Maine lottery officials did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mega Millions lottery up to 522 Million US dollars, Methuen, USA - 24 Jul 2018
CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The winning ticket from last month's big drawing was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine, according to the reports.

The store reportedly received $50,000 for selling the ticket earlier this month.

"We congratulate the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot and wish them all the best as they consider how to best use their recent winnings," Lottery Operations Deputy Director Michael Boardman said, per the Globe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Officials have said this is the first-ever Mega Millions jackpot won in Maine. It's also the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot — a whopping $1.53 billion — was won in October 2018. The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

Another billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois last year. The $1.337 billion prize for the July 29 drawing is now the third-largest in the game's history.

Related Articles
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Claimed by Maine Resident
January 20, 2016: A photo of a man holding a Powerball lottery ticket in Kingman, Arizona.
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington Is Worth $754.6 Million, Lottery Officials Say
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high $2.04 billion PowerBall jackpot, in Sacramento, Calif. Castro declined to appear at the news conference but said in a written statement he was shocked and ecstatic. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles Lottery Jackpot, Sacramento, United States - 14 Feb 2023
Winner of Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Revealed
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock (13700845a) Sign announcing the $940 million Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is seen outside a convenience store on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, in New York Mega Millions Jackpot, New York, United States - 06 Jan 2023
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion After Friday Drawing Yields No Big Winner
Powerball
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
Mega Millions Jackpot Now Up to $640 Million, Is the Largest Ever Offered During the Last Week of the Year
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $785 Million — Making it the Fourth-Largest in Game's History
Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.
Winning $494 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Florida City Devastated by Hurricane Ian
Powerball
Powerball Jackpot Jumps to an Estimated $1 Billion After No Tickets Match During Saturday Drawing
Powerball lottery jackpot reaches $1.5 billion, New York, America - 12 Jan 2016
Powerball Jackpot Climbs to an Estimated $800 Million — the Second-Biggest Prize in Its History
Mega Millions lottery tickets
2 Winners Come Forward to Claim $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 8 Weeks After Drawing
Mega Millions lottery tickets
Single Ticket Holder in Illinois Wins Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot of $1.3 Billion
Powerball
Powerball Grows to Record $1.9B After No Jackpot-Winning Saturday Tickets
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
Single Ticket Holder Who Won $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Last Month Still Hasn't Claimed Prize
Powerball
'One Lucky Ticket' in California Wins Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot, Officials Say
Maryland Man Wins $40K Lottery Prize After Psychic Told Him His Late Father Wanted Him To Play
Maryland Man Wins $40K Lottery Prize After Psychic Told Him His Late Father Wanted Him to Play