Winner Claims $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot 6 Weeks After Ticket Was Sold in Maine

The winner of last month's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward — but their identity remains a secret.

The Maine Lottery Association revealed the news in a statement on Wednesday, nearly six weeks after the Jan. 13 drawing, according to The Boston Globe.

The winner claimed their prize through a limited liability company — LaKoma Island Investments, LLC — according to CBS affiliates WGME-TV and WABI-TV.

The unnamed individual selected a one-time, lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes, per the reports.

A representative for the winner reportedly said the lucky individual "is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize."

Maine lottery officials did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The winning ticket from last month's big drawing was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine, according to the reports.

The store reportedly received $50,000 for selling the ticket earlier this month.

"We congratulate the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot and wish them all the best as they consider how to best use their recent winnings," Lottery Operations Deputy Director Michael Boardman said, per the Globe.

Officials have said this is the first-ever Mega Millions jackpot won in Maine. It's also the second-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot — a whopping $1.53 billion — was won in October 2018. The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

Another billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois last year. The $1.337 billion prize for the July 29 drawing is now the third-largest in the game's history.