Image zoom Window washers trapped in lift Twitter/Oklahoma City Fire

Two terrified window washers held on for dear life after finding themselves trapped on a “wildly” swinging lift early Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City.

The incident took place at Devon Tower just before 8 a.m. local time, according to the Oklahoma City Police.

“Dangerous situation at Devon Tower. A large basket, believed to have window washers inside, is swinging wildly out of control at the top of the tower,” Oklahoma City Police wrote on Twitter.

“This is a very dangerous situation. Please avoid the area. Firefighters are working to access this now.”

Within minutes, OCP shared a clip of the scene, which shows the basket violently swaying alongside the building.

The cradle was moving so vigorously that it hit part of the building, breaking the glass, Oklahoma’s News 4 reported.

UPDATE | Technical Rescue – Devon Tower | Here is video of the out of control basket as firefighters attempt to control the device. DM pic.twitter.com/IzT65CaHnA — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 15, 2019

Emergency responders quickly sprung into action and arrived on the scene.

At 8:25 a.m., the basket carrying the workers was secured.

“The basket is now secured and firefighters are working to get the two window washers out of the basket. Injuries unknown at this point.”

Moments later, OCP reported that the two window washers had been rescued and were being assessed for potential injuries.

TAC 8: Dangerous situation at Devon Tower. A large basket, believed to have window washers inside, is swinging wildly out of control at the top of the tower. This is a very dangerous situation. Please avoid the area. Firefighters are working to access this now. BF 8:02 am. pic.twitter.com/JudRxmTMNv — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 15, 2019

#BREAKING: This is TERRIFYING. Two window washers stuck at the top of the Devon Tower, swinging. Fire crews are attempting to rescue them. This video from Sky 5…. @koconews pic.twitter.com/WepdrS0aHe — Jason Hackett (@KOCOJason) May 15, 2019

RELATED: Boy, 2, Remains Trapped in Well After 5 Days: ‘We Hope and Trust He Will Be Alive,’ Authorities Say

The fire department later spoke about the incident during a press conference, revealing that the two individuals did not sustain any injuries and “refused” further medical treatment.

The names of the two workers have not yet been revealed.

According to fire officials, the cradle is attached to a crane. The crane is believed to have stopped working due to the high wind gusts, causing the cradle to swing loosely, Deputy Chief Michael Walker said during the press conference.

TAC 8: This was the scene moments ago. The basket is now secured and firefighters are working to get the two window washers out of the basket. Injuries unknown at this point. BF pic.twitter.com/exeFsXCkuV — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 15, 2019

RELATED: 183 Passengers Freed After Being Trapped on Amtrak Train in Snowy Oregon for Nearly 40 Hours

Emergency responders threw rope up to the two window washers, who were able to anchor the cradle. Firefighters were then able to use the crane to lower the basket on to the roof, getting the men to safety.

“They were on a ride that no one would want to experience, to say the least,” Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said, according to KOCO 5 News.

“I’m extremely proud of the teams’ work. This was a result of years of training. It wasn’t luck. They knew what they were doing and they implemented their plan perfectly,” Walker said at the news conference.