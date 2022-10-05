Window Washer Dies After Fall Inside JFK Library in Boston, Appears to Be 'Tragic Accident'

A window washer died in Boston after a fall inside the John F. Kennedy Library on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The victim was working inside the building at 220 Morrissey Boulevard at the time, officials said at a press conference streamed via ABC affiliate WCVB-TV. Police received a call about the incident around 10:30 a.m.

Officials believe the victim, who has not been identified, fell about five to seven stories. The library stands at nine stories tall, according to The Boston Globe.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the victim suffered a "traumatic injury" as a result of his fall. He was declared dead at the scene.

"It does, at the end of the day, appear to be a tragic accident but we will engage in a thorough investigation together with the Boston Police Department, OSHA and all other relevant parties," Hayden said at Wednesday's press conference.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office and the Boston Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum Director Alan Price said the victim had worked inside the building "for many years."

"We are profoundly saddened by the death of a contractor who was washing windows in our facility earlier today," Price said. "We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones and colleagues."

The victim was part of a team from a window cleaning company that was pressure washing the building this week, according to Price's statement.

"Due to inclement weather, they moved inside to clean the interior of the Pavilion glass," the library director said.

The company in question "has been cleaning the Library's windows for years and conducts Pavilion window cleaning twice a year," per the statement.

"This is a shocking and tragic event and I extend my deepest sorrow to his family and the JFK Library family," Price concluded.

The Boston Police Department and OSHA are investigating Wednesday's "tragic incident," according to Price's statement. "Workplace safety has always been a priority in our facility," he said.

Hayden said his office will also engage with BPD and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as part of the investigation.