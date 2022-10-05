Window Washer Dies After Fall Inside JFK Library in Boston, Appears to Be 'Tragic Accident'

Officials believe the victim, who has not been identified, fell between five and seven stories

By
Published on October 5, 2022 05:23 PM
People ride their bikes outside of a closed John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on April 17, 2020.
JFK Library. Photo: Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe via Getty

A window washer died in Boston after a fall inside the John F. Kennedy Library on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The victim was working inside the building at 220 Morrissey Boulevard at the time, officials said at a press conference streamed via ABC affiliate WCVB-TV. Police received a call about the incident around 10:30 a.m.

Officials believe the victim, who has not been identified, fell about five to seven stories. The library stands at nine stories tall, according to The Boston Globe.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the victim suffered a "traumatic injury" as a result of his fall. He was declared dead at the scene.

"It does, at the end of the day, appear to be a tragic accident but we will engage in a thorough investigation together with the Boston Police Department, OSHA and all other relevant parties," Hayden said at Wednesday's press conference.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office and the Boston Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum Director Alan Price said the victim had worked inside the building "for many years."

"We are profoundly saddened by the death of a contractor who was washing windows in our facility earlier today," Price said. "We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones and colleagues."

The victim was part of a team from a window cleaning company that was pressure washing the building this week, according to Price's statement.

"Due to inclement weather, they moved inside to clean the interior of the Pavilion glass," the library director said.

The company in question "has been cleaning the Library's windows for years and conducts Pavilion window cleaning twice a year," per the statement.

"This is a shocking and tragic event and I extend my deepest sorrow to his family and the JFK Library family," Price concluded.

The Boston Police Department and OSHA are investigating Wednesday's "tragic incident," according to Price's statement. "Workplace safety has always been a priority in our facility," he said.

Hayden said his office will also engage with BPD and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as part of the investigation.

Related Articles
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh,
Fan Dies After Falling from Escalator at Pittsburgh Steelers' Game
Varun Manish Chheda
Roommate in Custody After Purdue University Student Killed in Dorm: Police
Students walk on the Northeastern University campus in Boston on Jan. 31, 2019. A police bomb squad sealed off part of the campus of Northeastern University late, to examine a pair of suspicious packages, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person Campus Explosion, Boston, United States - 05 Feb 2020
Package Explosion at Northeastern University Injures Staff Member, Forces Class Cancellations
Bessie Durham
'Loving' Janitor Found Dead in Department Store Bathroom 4 Days After She Went Missing
William Wiesman (Blount County)
Alabama Grandfather Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies from Being Left in Hot Car: 'It's Awful'
8 People Injured After an Explosion Inside an Apartment Building in Chicago
8 Injured After an Explosion Inside an Apartment Building in Chicago
3-Year-Old Dies After Fall from 18th Floor of High-Rise Building In Chicago
3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Through Screen Window on 18th Floor of Chicago Building: Police
Ambulance with lights flashing.
10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling off 'Floating Play Structure' in Mich. Lake: 'Tragic,' Police Say
woodchipper
17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say
Security Guard Dies After Fall at The Country Club in Brookline
Security Guard Dies After Fall from Structure Built for Golf U.S. Open
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal Airport, northwest of Watsonville, in Santa Cruz County, Calif. after 2 planes attempting to land collided on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport and at least two of the three occupants were killed. (KION-TV via AP)
'Multiple Fatalities' Reported After 2 Planes Collide Mid-Air Above Calif. Airport: City Officials
https://www.instagram.com/p/CKP0wX-MjA2/ rayestanya Errands feel like adventures these days 84w
Social Media Influencer and Miss Canada Semi-Finalist Dies After Accident During First Solo Skydive
Crime scene tape
Construction Worker Dies After Crane Falls 9 Stories Through Boston Parking Garage, Mass. Officials Say
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: An aligator basks in the sun on the 18th hole during the practice round prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 08, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Elderly Florida Woman Killed by 2 Alligators After Falling into a Pond Near Her Home
Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards
Kenny Chesney 'Devastated' Over Woman's Death Following Denver Concert: 'Life Is Precious'
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser