Boy Lucky to Be Alive After Bounce House He Was in Blows Onto Highway, Throwing Him Onto the Road

A 9-year-old boy went for the ride of his life last weekend when a strong gust of wind blew a bounce house onto a major highway in Southern California.

Seth Olson was playing with friends in an inflatable bounce house on Saturday afternoon when the wind came blowing in just as other children stepped out of it. NBC Los Angeles reports that the powerful wind lifted the bounce house into the air and tossed it 50 feet away with Seth trapped inside.

“The tornado just like came in, and the jumper went away, and my uncle tried to grab it,” neighbor Kimberly Rodriguez told CBS 2. “But it was too heavy and it went away.”

The house rolled down the Inland Empire Highway and tossed Seth onto the road, knocking him unconscious.

“A gust of wind took me. The first tumble, I went unconscious. And then it bounced up in the air,” Seth told NBC Los Angeles. “All I remember is my mom pulling up on the 395 and I woke up and I saw her crying and walking up to me.”

He added: “It was just so scary. But I’m OK now. I feel very blessed.”

The inflatable attraction continued to travel a quarter-mile down the road until it hit a vehicle and deflated.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of the car who was hit by the bounce house was not injured but was left shaken up by the ordeal.

NBC Los Angeles reports that Seth is now recovering at home from the minor injuries he sustained from the wild ride he won’t likely soon forget.

This incident is just one of a long line of accidents caused by inflatable attractions that have occurred around the world over the last few years.

In May 2014, a bounce house injured three children as it tumbled hundreds of feet. A month later, an inflatable slide was lifted three stories into the air and injured two people when it came down. In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old girl from England was killed when a bounce house rolled away with her inside in March 2016.

Seth’s mother, Melanie, told NBC Los Angeles that her children won’t be getting into a bounce house any time soon.

“It was a very, very scary situation,” she said. “My kids are traumatized. They’ll never get in another bounce house.”