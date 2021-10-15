William Shatner, who became the oldest person to travel to space at age 90, was a guest on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show

William Shatner Visits The Tonight Show One Day After Floating in Space: 'It Was an Enormous Moment'

William Shatner was in great spirits after returning home from outer space!

The Star Trek icon, 90, was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, one day after his mission aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule.

"It was an enormous moment for me," he told Fallon via a video interview on the late-night show. "The whole fact of going into space and seeing what very few people have seen, there's no frame of reference."

Shatner again discussed the feeling of weightlessness, which he had previously done in video released by Blue Origin. "How do you describe weightlessness? How do you describe seeing palpable darkness, blackness of space, where there's no filter of dust or dirt, or reflections of light?" he told Fallon.

He also chatted with the talk show host about the perspective space travel game him — both literal and figurative. "You look down, and you see this precious thing, this warm, nurturing Earth, and you see death and life," he remarked. "You're overwhelmed by the possibility of the Earth ending."

Shatner made history on Wednesday, becoming the oldest person to travel to space.

The actor embarked on the adventure of a lifetime thanks to Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin, taking off from Launch Site One in West Texas around 10:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Emmy Award winner was one of four crew members aboard the New Shepard rocket for the NS-18 mission, which included Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations; as well as crew members Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Planet Labs; and Glen de Vries, co-founder of Medidata Solutions.

Over the weekend, Shatner posted a picture of the group to his Instagram, writing in the caption, "Aren't we all just adorbs?😘🚀."

Upon his return to Earth on Wednesday, he remarked to his fellow voyagers, "that was unlike anything they described," as the capsule descended thanks to a giant parachute.

Later on, a short video posted by Blue Origin on social media highlighted Shatner's hilarious reaction to floating in space on the suborbital voyage.

"Weightlessness. Oh, Jesus," he remarked in the clip, as laughs break out from the rest of the four-person crew.

"No description can equal this," he added. "Wow."

"It's life-changing in its way, not because of the aerial adventure, but because of the people I'm meeting," Shatner said in a video that aired during Blue Origin's livestream.

Speaking of the joy that space travel can bring, Shatner added, "We're just at the beginning, but how miraculous that beginning is — how extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning."

The crew was all smiles as they hitched a ride to the launch site from Blue Origin founder Bezos, who wore his own flight suit while driving a Rivian electric pickup truck.

Originally scheduled to lift off on Tuesday, Blue Origin announced over the weekend that the mission would be delayed a day because of weather.

According to Blue Origin's official website, the New Shepard suborbital vehicle can seat six astronauts, and since the ship is "fully autonomous," there is no pilot.

The reusable craft's 11-minute flights are "designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line — the internationally recognized boundary of space," the company's website says.