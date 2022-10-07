William Shatner Reveals Mixed Emotions from Trip to Space: 'Everything I Had Thought Was Wrong'

"I discovered that the beauty isn't out there, it's down here, with all of us," William Shatner said of his October 2021 journey into outer space

By
Published on October 7, 2022 01:58 PM
William Shatner
Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty

William Shatner's trip to outer space left him with mixed emotions.

Back in October 2021, the Star Trek actor, 91, traveled on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space shuttle, becoming the oldest living person to go into space.

In an excerpt from his new book Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder obtained by Variety, Shatner detailed that he was surprised by how he reacted to the adventure.

"You can only prepare so much for a trip out of Earth's atmosphere!" Shatner said, per Variety.

"I love the mystery of the universe. I love all the questions that have come to us over thousands of years of exploration and hypotheses," he wrote.

Handout photo dated October 13, 2021 of the crew of NS-18 at apogee. Hollywood actor William Shatner
ABACA/Shutterstock

All of that became secondary when he gazed out into space. "There was no mystery, no majestic awe to behold... all I saw was death," said Shatner.

When his attention returned to Earth, he recognized all that he was leaving behind — and how important it was to him.

"It was life. Nurturing, sustaining, life. Mother Earth. Gaia. And I was leaving her," Shatner continued.

"Everything I had thought was wrong," Shatner then detailed. "I had thought that going into space would be the ultimate catharsis of that connection I had been looking for between all living things — that being up there would be the next beautiful step to understanding the harmony of the universe."

RELATED VIDEO: William Shatner and Blue Origin Passengers Float In Space

Comparing his experience to Jodie Foster's character in the movie Contact, Shatner added, "I discovered that the beauty isn't out there, it's down here, with all of us. Leaving that behind made my connection to our tiny planet even more profound."

In the excerpt, Shatner wrote that he later learned he "was not alone in this feeling," which is called the "Overview Effect" and is "not uncommon among astronauts."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Coined by space author and philosopher Frank White, the powerful phenomenon describes how seeing the planet from space can change a person's perspective on Earth — and life.

"It reinforced tenfold my own view on the power of our beautiful, mysterious collective human entanglement, and eventually, it returned a feeling of hope to my heart," he wrote.

Handout photo dated October 13, 2021 of William Shatner looks out of the New Shepard windows on NS-18.
ABACA/Shutterstock

In October 2021, the Emmy Award-winning actor also told Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos about his experiences high above the blue planet.

"In a way, it's indescribable," Shatner told Bezos, 58, who made his own trip to space in July 2021.

"Not only is it different from what you thought, it happens so quickly," he added during a Blue Origin live stream.

Handout photo dated October 13, 2021 of the crew of NS-18 at crew capsule recovery. Hollywood actor William Shatner has become the oldest person to go to space as he blasted off aboard the Blue Origin sub-orbital capsule
ABACA/Shutterstock

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The Emmy-winning actor shared more on the TODAY show, telling co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that he was "overwhelmed" by his out-of-this-world experience.

"When I was there [in space], everything I thought might be clever to say [about the trip] went out the window," he said. "I was struck so profoundly by it."

Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, which is co-authored by Josh Brandon, is available for purchase now.

Related Articles
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian 'Felt Comfortable' with Pete Davidson Going to Space — But Reveals Why It's Not for Her
Rudy Pankow attends Vanity Fair And Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend? All About Elaine Siemek
Jeff Bezos girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, sports very sexy LBD by D&G for private A-list party at Anna Wintour's NYC townhouse on Sunday night.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Match in Chic Black Ensembles at Anna Wintour's Star-Studded Affair
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For 'Beautiful' Beachy Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon for Beach Babymoon: 'Beyond Grateful for You'
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk
A Timeline of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's Feud
William Shatner, Prince William
William Shatner Calls Prince William's Criticism of Space Race 'Inane': 'I'm Surprised'
Blue Origins vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers (L) looks on as Star Trek actor William Shatner waves during a media availability on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard after they flew into space on October 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas.
William Shatner Says Space Trip Reminds Him Why 'We Need to Take Care of the Planet'
pete davidson
Pete Davidson, William Shatner and More Notable People Who Have Been (or Are Headed to) Space
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
Lauren Sánchez Wishes Her 'Love' Jeff Bezos Good Luck Ahead of William Shatner's Space Launch
Shatner trip to space with Blue Origin
'Overwhelmed' William Shatner Tears Up as He Takes First Steps Back on Earth After Space Flight
Elon Musk, Lord of the Rings of Power
Elon Musk Escalates Jeff Bezos Feud by Slamming 'Lord of the Rings' Series: 'Tolkien Is Turning in His Grave'
Blue Origins vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers (L) looks on as Star Trek actor William Shatner waves during a media availability on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard after they flew into space on October 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas.
Jeff Bezos Says He and William Shatner 'Gave Each Other the Gift of Space' After Historic Flight
Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos and Partner Lauren Sánchez Hold Hands Before William Shatner's Historic Space Launch
Watch William Shatner’s Hilarious Reaction to Floating in Space: ‘Oh Jesus’
Watch William Shatner's Hilarious Reaction to Floating in Space: 'Oh Jesus'
William Shatner's trip to space aboard Blue Origin's Rocket
William Shatner Flies to Space, Becoming the Oldest Person to Ever Leave Earth: 'Life-Changing'
william shatner
William Shatner's Family Tried Talking Him Out of Space Flight — But He Said 'Save Your Breath'