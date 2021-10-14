Star Trek legend William Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to ever travel to space on Wednesday

William Shatner Says Space Trip Reminds Him Why 'We Need to Take Care of the Planet'

William Shatner's trip to space has impacted his perspective on Earth.

The Star Trek legend, 90, became the oldest person to ever travel to space on Wednesday. After returning from the suborbital trip on Blue Origin's New Shepard capsule, Shatner teared up as he told Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos — who made his own trip to space on his aerospace company's vehicle in July — that the ride was "indescribable."

The Emmy-winning actor shared more on the TODAY show Thursday, telling co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb he was "overwhelmed" by the out-of-this-world experience.

"When I was there [in space], everything I thought might be clever to say [about the trip] went out the window," he said, recalling an "ominous" all-black view from a window in space.

"Everything else just stood still for a moment," he added. "I was overwhelmed with the experience, with the sensation of looking at death and looking at life. It's become a cliché of how we need to take care of the planet, but it's so fragile."

"I was struck so profoundly by it," he continued.

Shatner launched to space alongside Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations; Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Planet Labs; and Glen de Vries, co-founder of Medidata Solutions.

According to Blue Origin's official website, the New Shepard vehicle seats up to six astronauts and is "fully autonomous," meaning there is no need for a pilot.

The reusable craft's 11-minute flights are "designed to take astronauts and research payloads past the Kármán line — the internationally recognized boundary of space," the company's website says.