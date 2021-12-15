William Shatner Is Back in the Captain's Seat in New Campaign Inspired by His Trip to Space

The Star Trek icon flew aboard a Blue Origin ship in October to become the oldest person ever to fly to space

For his latest venture, William Shatner is back in the captain's seat.

The Star Trek icon, who flew aboard a Blue Origin ship in October to become the oldest person ever to fly to space, is starring in a new campaign with Brookstone that features him trying out some of the company's products while inside a makeshift spaceship.

"There's a certain familiarity about it," the 90-year-old tells PEOPLE during a photoshoot for the campaign in Los Angeles.

One of the products, a giant massage chair, is something Shatner says he wishes he had on the Star Trek set back in the 1960s. Many fans may remember the captain's chair on the USS Enterprise being boxy, flat and far from anything they would want in their homes.

"Nor did it have any padding," Shatner says of Captain Kirk's chair. "They expected the show to be canceled at any moment, so it was very flimsy."

"And things kept falling off," he recalls while laughing.

But both his Star Trek chair and massage chair are a massive difference from the one he was strapped into during the Blue Origin flight.

"Well, the Blue Origin chair, you were pretty much in recline," Shatner says. "You were lying flat, which helped with the G forces that we hit, and it spread it out."

It's now been two months since Shatner's 11-minute trip to space, and he says the emotional effects of the experience are still "absolutely" with him.

Those effects were apparent in the live stream of the 10-minute flight that showed Shatner holding back tears once he returned to Earth.

After walking out of the capsule, Shatner told Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin and Amazon, that the experience was "indescribable" and he hoped he would "never recover" from what he was feeling.

"There's nothing in the English language that can explain what weightlessness is because it's just entered our experience," Shatner says. "So I can describe around it. I can say, I suppose it's like when you're at the top of a trampoline jump but there's nothing you can equate it with."

"So people who've gone up, they've played games and all that, floated, did somersaults... My intent was to get to the window and to see as much as possible," he says of his flight. "I dealt with the weightlessness a little and I think I felt queasy when I came down after being weightless and then being subjected to those heavy Gs."

Shatner says he has a passionate interest in space, and often thinks about what the future has in store. One thing that has been on his mind is how our galaxy, the Milky Way, will collide with the nearby Andromeda Galaxy in about 4.5 billion years, merging the two into a single larger galaxy.

"I was thinking how sad it is that Andromeda is going to crash into this and destroy everything that is," he says. "New stuff will appear, but all of the Earth, all the beauty that we know on Earth is going to disappear. How sad that is."

Of course, that is something anyone alive today won't have to worry about. But there are other threats that are of much more immediate importance, such as climate change.