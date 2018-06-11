Missing Airman with Top-Secret Clearance Found 35 Years Later Living Under New Identity

A missing Air Force officer with top-secret clearance was found earlier this month living in California, more than 30 years after he vanished from the Kirtland Air Force Base in the eighties, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations has announced.

Capt. William Howard Hughes Jr. was last seen withdrawing $28,500 from several ATMs in New Mexico in July 1983, officials said. He had just returned from a stint in Europe and failed to report for duty in Albuquerque that August. He was declared a deserter later that year in December and his whereabouts remained unknown — until this year.

“On June 6, 2018, Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 303 Special Agents at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., apprehended Air Force fugitive Capt. William Howard Hughes, Jr. at his California residence without incident,” officials announced in a new release last week.

U.S. Air Force

Hughes Jr. had been living under the name Barry O’Beirne. Authorities encountered Hughes Jr. during a passport fraud investigation and confronted him about inconsistencies regarding his identity. Hughes Jr. then admitted that his name was not O’Beirne.

He told officials that he was “depressed” about being in the Air Force and decided to leave. He said he had been living in California ever since.

Hughes Jr. had a “Top Secret/Single Scope Background Investigation” clearance at the time of his disappearance, according to the statement. At the time, authorities interviewed friends, associates and coworkers, along with international law enforcement officials, but were unable to find the man.

Hughes Jr. is charged with desertion and is being held at Travis Air Force Base in California, the Associated Press reported. It is unclear if he has obtained an attorney.