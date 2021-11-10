Actor William DeMeo told NBC New York that he and several members of the cast and crew of the Amazon Prime show helped lift the car off of the trapped boy on Monday

William DeMeo Among Crew of Gravesend to Help Rescue Teen Pinned Under Car Near Set in Brooklyn

A 14-year-old boy was saved by members of the cast and crew from Gravesend and other good samaritans in a dramatic rescue less than a block away from the Amazon Prime show's set.

The teen was pinned underneath a 2005 Chevrolet sedan driven by an 80-year-old woman at the intersection of West 2nd Street and Avenue X around 5:45 p.m. local time on Monday when she lost control of the vehicle, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE from the New York Police Department.

Surveillance video obtained by local news outlets shows the moment when the woman rear-ended a parked Toyota SUV before pinning the teenager under her car.

Actor William DeMeo told NBC New York that his producer Michele Frantzeskos informed him of the accident. "And all of a sudden, there's just chaos," said the 50-year-old actor.

"We heard the boy screaming and we [saw] his leg kicking. His leg was visible," DeMeo, a Brooklyn native, told the outlet.

DeMeo told CBS New York that he comforted the victim, identified by ABC 7 NY as Nam Phuong, when he arrived at the scene. "I was like, you're fine, buddy, you're gonna be okay," he said.

Production assistant Evan Sumner told the outlet that the boy's family eventually came to the scene and his mother "actually tried to lift the car" off of her son. Members of the cast and crew teamed up with other good samaritans to do just that.

"We were a little nervous because we were afraid if we lift it and God forbid it falls on him or if it's attached to a part of his body," the actor told NBC New York.

Eventually, the group managed to hoist the car up and off of Phuong. DeMeo told NBC New York that he saw the boy "bleeding from his head."

"That's all you had was minutes," good samaritan Anthony Guarino told the station. "It was just terrible."

The driver remained at the scene during the ordeal, according to DeMeo. "They just didn't even know where they were, kind of like. They were just, like, in shock," DeMeo told CBS New York.

The teen was transported to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, according to police. The driver and her passenger, an 85-year-old male, were taken to NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn in stable condition.

DeMeo believes everyone that helped save the boy "was there for a reason."

"I think God put us there, I mean that's how I feel personally," he told NBC New York.

Now, DeMeo is looking forward to seeing the boy once he recovers. "I can't wait to see him and give him a hug and bring him on set when we start shooting again," he told CBS New York.

In a statement to ABC 7, Phuong's father, Dat Phuong said, "I just want to thank everybody who helped me, helped pull my son out, pushed the car back so we could pull my son out."