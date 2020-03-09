Wildfires Tearing Through Oklahoma Have Burned More Than 30,000 Acres

Image zoom Crow Fire Oklahoma Forestry Services/Facebook

More than a dozen wildfires broke out across Oklahoma this weekend, blazing through 30,000 acres across the state.

The 412 Fire in Beaver County has so far done the most damage, destroying 29,120 acres, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Services. It was 50 percent contained as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Crow Fire, which is burning on Second Mountain in Latimer County, ate through 1,700 acres as it continued through Sunday night into Monday morning. That fire was 40 percent contained, according to OFS.

Crow Fire included, 18 different fires have torched 6,271 acres within the designated protection area. Outside of the area, two different fires — but mainly the 412 Fire — have burned 29,601 acres.

Residents in places like Beaver and Forgan, Oklahoma have been told to evacuate their homes, though a concrete number as to how many buildings have been destroyed remains unclear, NBC/Telemundo affiliate KSNW reported.

Beaver resident Don Jenkins, however, told the outlet that he’s aware of at least three or four homes that have burned down.

“[Firefighters] were watering down anything and everything, but I know of at least three or four homes, what I know of [that burned],” he said. “I’ve seen them because I sneak out there a little bit, and they’re burnt to the ground.”

The Mobeetie Fire Department in Texas, about an hour and a half from Beaver, shared intense video of its firefighters battling large flames in footage obtained by ABC affiliate KOCO.

The Oklahoma Forestry Services said that rain has provided some relief to the fires, which are mostly burning in the state’s Panhandle.

“Mostly clear skies and seasonable weather in the Panhandle will hold fire danger in place across the area although much improved over what transpired through the weekend,” the OFS said in Monday morning’s Fire Situation Report.