The United States, Russia, Greece, Italy, Algeria, Turkey and Canada have all recently been impacted by wildfires caused by climate change that is "unequivocally" caused by human activity, according to a recent report from the United Nations.

After experiencing its worst heatwave in decades, Greece has been battling devastating wildfires for nearly two weeks. Right, a local gestures as he holds an empty water hose during an attempt to extinguish forest fires approaching the village of Pefki on Evia island on Aug. 8.

On Aug. 12, The New York Times reported that firefighters were able to contain some of the blazes following a thunderstorm.