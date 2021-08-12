Wildfires Are Raging Worldwide: PHOTOS
Wildfires caused by climate change have been raging around the world, forcing thousands of people across the globe to evacuate their homes and leaving a path of destruction
The United States, Russia, Greece, Italy, Algeria, Turkey and Canada have all recently been impacted by wildfires caused by climate change that is "unequivocally" caused by human activity, according to a recent report from the United Nations.
After experiencing its worst heatwave in decades, Greece has been battling devastating wildfires for nearly two weeks. Right, a local gestures as he holds an empty water hose during an attempt to extinguish forest fires approaching the village of Pefki on Evia island on Aug. 8.
On Aug. 12, The New York Times reported that firefighters were able to contain some of the blazes following a thunderstorm.
In Russia, wildfires have been blazing across Siberia's Sakha Republic for months and, according to The Washington Post, they're bigger than all of the fires around the world combined. They have even sent smoke across the North Pole.
CNN reported on Aug. 11 that, according to Algeria Press Service (APS), the forest fires that ripped through Algeria killed 65 people, including 28 soldiers deployed to help put out the blaze. Dozens of fires have been raging through northern Algeria since Aug. 9.
Wildfires in Turkey left eight dead and thousands displaced after raging for two weeks. Right, firefighters battle a large wildfire near the village of Ikizce in Mugla, Turkey, on Aug. 6.
In Greenville, California, the Dixie fire recently became the largest single wildfire in California history. It is just one of 11 fires burning across California, and left the town of Greenville devastated.
"Reports indicate that Greenville is 75 percent destroyed," federal fire officials said during a morning incident briefing, per the The Sacramento Bee.
As of Aug. 12, the National Interagency Fire Center reports that "large fire activity continues in 14 states across the country." Among the states with active large fires are Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Wyoming, Utah, Nebraska, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, South Dakota and New Mexico.
Right, a firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation near the Chena Hot Springs Resort during a backburn conducted at the Munson Creek Fire near Fairbanks, Alaska, on July 8.
Wild fires have also been a problem in Idaho this summer, though officials at the Bureau of Land Management say that activity is below average but "there is potential there" as conditions have been dry. "I mean you could really have something get away from you especially in the wind," Kelsey Brizendine told KMVT/KSVT.
A firefighter stands along the edge of a wildfire burning on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana on Aug. 11. Communities around in and around the reservation were ordered to evacuate as a result of the blaze.
A boat heads down the Snake River as smoke from the Asotin Complex Fire west of Clarkston, Washington, wafts eastward into Lewiston, Idaho, on Wednesday, July 7.
Fires are also raging through Southern Italy. In Sicily on Aug. 12, scientists recorded what they believe to be the hottest temperature in European history at 119.84° Fahrenheit. The blazes in Calabria left one man dead, according to Reuters.
Wildfires have been burning in British Columbia since early July, with 262 active fires and thousands of people and properties evacuated.
According to the CBC, British Columbia has surpassed the 10-year wildfire average by 87 percent.