Calif. Wildfire Near Yosemite Still Zero Percent Contained as Thousands Are Displaced by Evacuation

MARIPOSA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: A Cal Fire firefighter monitors the Oak Fire as it moves through the area on July 23, 2022 near Mariposa, California. The fast moving Oak Fire burning outside of Yosemite National Park has forced evacuations, charred over 11,500 acres and has destroyed several homes since starting on Friday afternoon. The fire is zero percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty