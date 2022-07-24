Calif. Wildfire Near Yosemite Still Zero Percent Contained as Thousands Are Displaced by Evacuation
A wildfire in central California's Mariposa County, dubbed the "Oak Fire," is still not contained.
On Sunday, the fire — which is burning right outside Yosemite National Park — has burned more than 14,000 acres. According to officials, thousands have been evacuated from nearby rural communities.
The Guardian reported that more than 6,000 people have been evacuated, and more than 2,000 homes and businesses have had their power shut off.
Daniel Patterson, a spokesperson for the Sierra national forest, told the outlet that more than 400 firefighters have been fighting the fire, as well as helicopters, other aircraft and bulldozers. Their fight has been made harder thanks to drought conditions that are making the area extremely dry.
The latest update from Cal Fire Sunday morning said that the fire "remained active through the night" and has continued to spread, assisted by hot, dry conditions "which will hamper firefighting efforts."
The blaze started Friday in the Sierra Nevada foothills near the small community of Midpines. Trees and brush have served as "dense fuel" for the fast-moving fire, Cal Fire reported.
The fire had destroyed at least 10 structures and damaged another five there, Cal Fire said Saturday. At that time, the blaze was threatening 2,000 other structures, per the organization.
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County, in order to allow for more resources to be funneled into firefighting efforts.
CNN reported that a Red Cross evacuation center has been set up in a Mariposa elementary school. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.