Wildfires Erupt Near Thousand Oaks Hours After Horrific Mass Shooting

Just hours after being rocked by a mass shooting that left 13 dead, Thousand Oaks has been hit with another disaster.

On Thursday, brush fires erupted in Southern California burning through the Newbury Park area, which is located mostly within the western Thousand Oaks city limits.

By late afternoon, large clouds of smoke engulphed Thousand Oaks as flames etched a destructive path across hills in the area, threatening homes.

The wildfire, which has been named Hill Fire, has also burned through over 8,000 acres in the Santa Rosa Valley east of Camarillo, prompting authorities to issue a mandatory evacuation. The 101 Freeway has also been closed, KTLA reported.

Over 165 firefighters responded to the scene Fox 5 reported.

Wildfire in Thousand Oaks, CA Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

#HillInc A fast moving brushfire is happening in the Newbury Park/ Thousand Oaks area. It ignited in the area of Hill Canyon in Santa Rosa around 2:00PM. Mandatory Evacuations: Camarillo Springs and Vicieto Trailer Park. Full closure of 101… https://t.co/WS1fg81K5j — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) November 8, 2018

“A fast moving brushfire is happening in the Newbury Park/Thousand Oaks area. It ignited in the area of Hill Canyon in Santa Rosa around 2:00 PM,” Ventura County Fire Department wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The Ventura Fire Department has also asked residents in the area of Vicieto Trailer Park, California State University Channel Islands and Dos Vientos to also evacuate.

I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots. (Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer.) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

Actress Alyssa Milano opened up about having to evacuate on Twitter writing, “I just had to evacuate my home from the fires. I took my kids, dogs, computer and my Doc Marten boots.”

“(Husband is in NY. Horses are being evacuated by my trainer).”

The city of Calabasas has also been asked to evacuate for a separate fire.

CITY OF CALABASAS Chief Williams from LA County Fire has issued VOLUNTARY evacuation orders for Calabasas at this time due to #WoolseyFire. No immediate threat but the fire is moving rapidly. More info. to follow when it becomes available.@LACOFD @LACoFDPIO @LACoFireAirOps — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 9, 2018

Wildfires in Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks Richard Vogel/AP/Shutterstock

“CITY OF CALABASAS Chief Williams from LA County Fire issued VOLUNTARY evacuation orders for Calabasas at this time due to #WoolseyFire. No immediate threat but the fire is moving rapidly,” the City of Calabasas wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an intense brush fire broke out in Northern California, causing thousands to evacuate, according to The Weather Channel.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that the entire town of Paradise was ordered to evacuate.

The Weather Channel also reports several people have been injured and a number of businesses and homes have gone up in flames.