Wife's Sudden Death Before First Anniversary Leaves Father of 2 Kids 'Terrified of a Future Without Her'

Jessica Howe died after slipping and hitting her head at work, leaving her husband Kevin "feeling hollow, empty and completely lost" as he faces their first wedding anniversary on Sunday

By
and
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 01:47 PM
Missouri Mom Dies After Slipping and Hitting Her Head at Work Days Before First Wedding Anniversary. Courtesy of Kevin Howe
Photo: Courtesy of Kevin Howe

A Missouri family is mourning the loss of a loving mother with a "whimsical artistic soul" who died after she was injured in an accident at work — just days before she and her husband were to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Jessica Howe, 32, was reportedly working at a Costco in St. Peters on Saturday when she slipped, fell and hit her head twice, according to NBC affiliate KSDK.

"She was in the food court area and she went to the back sink area, fell and hit her head on the sink and then the ground," her husband, Kevin Howe, tells PEOPLE. "Her coworkers heard the commotion and found her on the ground."

Jessica was hospitalized and placed on life support, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by loved ones. She died two days later.

Kevin says he is "feeling hollow, empty and completely lost" since his wife died. "I've lost the love of my life, my future."

Keisha and Kelsey Morrison
Facebook

Loved ones announced on GoFundMe Monday that Jessica had died just before 9 p.m. local time. They said she was surrounded by those who loved her, and that her organs will be donated to "help save others."

"Even in death Jess was always trying to help others and made sure she was listed as an organ donor," the fundraiser says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin tells PEOPLE that Jessica's son John, who is almost 6, "got to say goodbye to his mother" before she passed.

"While he can't totally comprehend the situation, he knows his mommy is gone and not coming back," Kevin says.

Their 19-month-old daughter Serena "knows something is missing," he adds. "Her routine is off. A person she saw everyday is no longer around."

Missouri Mom Dies After Slipping and Hitting Her Head at Work Days Before First Wedding Anniversary. Courtesy of Kevin Howe
Courtesy of Kevin Howe

Jessica was an outstanding mother, her husband says. "Her children adored her," Kevin tells PEOPLE. "On her days off, she made sure to do all kinds of activities with them. She always wanted to make sure they knew how special they were."

The couple were about to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday. Now, Kevin says, he is filled with "apprehension" and "terrified of a future without her."

But Kevin will keep their plan to move into a new rental house this weekend and will spend time with his children while "putting all her home decor up."

"I could talk for hours about the wonderful person she was," Kevin says of his wife. "She had the ability to turn total strangers into friends. Her smile lit up the room [and] she had a whimsical, artistic soul."

Missouri Mom Dies After Slipping and Hitting Her Head at Work Days Before First Wedding Anniversary. Courtesy of Kevin Howe
Courtesy of Kevin Howe

Nearly $35,000 has been raised for Jessica's family through the GoFundMe campaign.

Kevin says Jessica "wouldn't believe" how much support she and her family have received since her tragic accident.

"It's meant so much," he adds of the help. "I'm so grateful."

"I'm in shock a lot," Kevin admits. "The plan we made for our life has gone up in smoke and this will allow me to start a new plan that she'd be proud of."

Related Articles
Cordelia Kuether 4, Dies After Getting Hit by a Van While Walking with Family on Sidewalk in Wisconsin
Girl, 4, Dies After Getting Hit by Van While Walking on Sidewalk in Wisconsin
Patricia Wu-Murad - Conn. Mom of 3 Goes Missing in Japan While on ‘Bucket List’ Solo Trip
Conn. Mom of 3 Goes Missing in Japan While on 'Bucket List' Solo Trip: 'We Are Desperate to Find Her'
ralph yarl
Black Teen Shot After Going to Wrong House to Pick Up Siblings ID'd as Ralph Yarl, Protesters Demand Answers
Sara and Louis Nowak, Mom Dies in Car Crash Days After Husband Died of Cancer
Wisconsin Mom Dies in Car Crash Hours After Attending Husband's Funeral: 'She Is with Him'
Camylle Bowen-Ables
Texas Mom, 29, Dies 2 Days After Welcoming a Baby Girl: 'She Was Overjoyed to Become a Mother'
south east Missouri tornado
5 Dead After Early Morning Tornado Hits Missouri Where Search-and-Rescue Efforts Are Still Underway
Teen Has Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By a Car While Attending a Volleyball Tournament. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae. Credit: Gofundme
Teen Who Lost Legs After Being Hit by Car Is Learning to 'Do Life Again' While Driver Remains in Custody
Chef Justin Sutherland Gets French Bulldog Puppy 8 Months After Boating Accident
Chef Justin Sutherland Introduces His French Bulldog Puppy 8 Months After Horrifying Boating Accident
Teen Has Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By a Car While Attending a Volleyball Tournament. https://www.gofundme.com/f/pray-for-janae. Credit: Gofundme
Teen's Legs Amputated After She Was Hit By Car While Attending Volleyball Tournament: 'Her Life Has Changed'
British Family Works to Bring Body of Deceased Grandfather Home After Collapse on Hawaiian Cruise https://www.gofundme.com/f/6thmyn-john-thompson
British Family Works to Bring Body of 74-Year-Old Father Home After He Died During Trip to Hawaii
Anna Nuno
Joshua Tree National Park Sees Second Death in a Week After 58-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fall
julian becerra
Cop and 'Fantastic' Dad of 2 Dies After Falling from Bridge While Chasing Alleged Carjacking Suspect
St. Louis Teen Dies After Being Hit by Amtrak Train: ‘He Radiated Joy and Happiness’
Missouri Teenager Dies After Getting Hit by Amtrak Train: 'He Radiated Joy and Happiness'
Jon Paul Dowler, daughters, Lake Macatawa Michigan trash
Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=5247345155313786&set=pb.100001150611110.-2207520000.&type=3 Jesse Maxwell psoentdroS0517f0f , ghh cmu67t 2 0 1 m5il30 8 t0ca M 2ca 2 c 2 m0c9 a 97 y h2 ·
Georgia Lineman Called Daughter on FaceTime Before He Was Killed Clearing Storm Debris
Texas crash victims
Girl, 12, Is Only Survivor of Texas Highway Crash that Killed 7: 'My Whole Family Is Gone,' Brother Says