Wife Renews Vows with Husband 11 Years After Bachelorette Party Accident Left Her Paralyzed

"I love how our vows mentioned some of the same things... it was beautiful and emotional but also funny and happy," Rachelle Friedman Chapman tells PEOPLE

Rachelle Friedman Chapman, her husband Chris Chapman and their daughter during their vow renewal ceremony

Rachelle Friedman Chapman, her husband Chris Chapman and their daughter during their vow renewal ceremony

It's been 10 years since Rachelle Friedman Chapman and her husband Chris Chapman tied the knot — but their love is no less strong.

A decade after the pair first said "I do," Rachelle, 35, and Chris, 38, got dressed to the nines and renewed their vows to celebrate their love and all they've been through, TODAY reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The July 22 ceremony — which took place 11 years after Rachelle was left paralyzed following an accident at her bachelorette party — was held at Fearrington Village in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the couple was only joined by a small group of their friends and family, including their 6-year-old daughter Kaylee, as they reiterated their commitment and love to each other.

"When we first got married, we wanted to show the world true love did exist," Rachelle told the morning show. "We did this one for us, to celebrate our love 10 years after a lot of people doubted that it could last forever."

Added Chris: "I would put our marriage up against anybody else. Life has been tough, but the marriage hasn't. That's what's held us together."

Rachelle Friedman Chapman, her husband Chris Chapman and their daughter during their vow renewal ceremony Rachelle Friedman Chapman and her husband Chris Chapman | Credit: Kira Atwell Grantz with Blessed Reflections Photography

It was just one month before their initial wedding in 2010 when one of Rachelle's bridesmaids playfully pushed her into the pool at her bachelorette party.

Rachelle ended up fracturing the C6 vertebra in her neck, which paralyzed her from the chest down and caused her wedding to get postponed until 2011 as she focused on her recovery with Chris by her side.

At the time, Rachelle's story gained national attention, but the Chapmans noted that there were also doubts from others about whether their marriage would last beyond the immediate media coverage.

"I took it personally, you just can't believe it, but negativity is out there," Chris told TODAY. "Over time, you get desensitized and keep doing what you do, living the marriage and being successful."

Rachelle Friedman Chapman, her husband Chris Chapman and their daughter during their vow renewal ceremony Rachelle Friedman Chapman, her husband Chris Chapman and their daughter Kaylee | Credit: Kira Atwell Grantz with Blessed Reflections Photography

And so they did. In the time since the accident, Rachelle's physical condition has improved drastically, she told TODAY. The pair also started a family, welcoming their daughter via surrogate in 2015.

"Ten years later my body and my mental state are so much stronger," said Rachelle, who is no longer friends with the bridesmaid who pushed her into the pool. "My arms are bigger, I look healthier, I'm driving now and getting in and out of bed on my own now. It's such a stark difference."

But, she added, "People will come up to him and thank him for taking care of me and say he's an amazing person. I'm not like a charity case after 10 years. We're in this together for a reason, we just want people to stop looking at it like it's this public service. He's a great guy, but if he wasn't in love, he wouldn't be here."

Speaking with TODAY, Chris noted how much his wife inspires him.

"She continues to grow as an individual and get stronger with her physical ability and to grow as a mother as far as what she figures out she's able to do with Kaylee," he said. "She's found a way to find her own path for success."

Rachelle tells PEOPLE that about one year ago she lost her original diamond engagement ring, which got her thinking about a vow renewal. The mother of one also thought the ceremony would be a special way to show the world just how much their love had endured.

"We didn't do it to prove everyone wrong, but at the same time, my advocacy is to break stereotypes," Rachelle told TODAY. "People automatically assumed he's gone now that we're not in the media spotlight like when we first got married. I would hope more people had a love that if their significant other was hurt, they wouldn't leave."

Chris ended up re-proposing to Rachelle while they were out at a restaurant, popping the question with a new 1-carat diamond from Diamonds Direct, the morning show reported. And on their special day in July, the pair had Kaylee serve as flower girl and later had their daughter join in during their first dance to "I Won't Let Go" by Rascal Flatts.

Rachelle Friedman Chapman, her husband Chris Chapman and their daughter during their vow renewal ceremony Rachelle Friedman Chapman, her husband Chris Chapman and their daughter Kaylee | Credit: Kira Atwell Grantz with Blessed Reflections Photography

"We exchanged rings and we also got a special ring for Kaylee, with all of our birthstones together," Rachelle told the outlet. "We put that on her finger, so there was a whole little moment for her that felt more special."

The husband and wife also had special messages for each other.

"I love how our vows mentioned some of the same things," Rachelle tells PEOPLE. "We both talked about this rollercoaster we have been on, his love for fly fishing and of course, our beautiful daughter... It was beautiful and emotional but also funny and happy."

As she looks ahead to her family's future, Rachelle hopes her story will encourage others to change the way they view people who are in wheelchairs.

Rachelle Friedman Chapman, her husband Chris Chapman and their daughter during their vow renewal ceremony Rachelle Friedman Chapman | Credit: Kira Atwell Grantz with Blessed Reflections Photography

"A lot of people doubted that our relationship could last or asked, 'How is she going to be a mom? She's in a wheelchair, that's selfish and irresponsible,'" Rachelle told TODAY. "I didn't take it personally. There's just so many stereotypes. Just posting a picture of Kaylee and I going for a walk, that's advocacy because people get to see our family."

"I do need help, I'm not 100% independent, but there's so many ways [Chris] needs help, as well," she continued. "He has more anxiety than I do and gets a little overwhelmed, and I'm a very chill person, so I'm able to counteract that for him."