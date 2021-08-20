Husband and Wife OnlyFans Team Make $500K a Month as App Announces Porn Ban: 'We Want to Stay'

Crystal Jackson and her husband have found success with their erotic subscription-based OnlyFans page

"If you were to get half a million dollars a month for an hour of work a day, would you do it?" 50-year-old OnlyFans creator Chris Jackson asks. "Yeah, you would."

While this seems like a scenario reserved for the stuff of fiction, Chris, along with his wife of 14 years, Crystal, say that's been the reality for them since starting their erotic subscription-based OnlyFans page two years ago.

"We went into it just to have this fun marriage experience," Crystal, 45, tells PEOPLE. "And it is fun."

Crystal, who goes by "Mrs. Poindexter" on the channel, says there is no secret to their success outside of being open about what is, and isn't, featured on the site.

What is? Images of her in sexy clothes, heels and stockings, along with sensual stories from her past. What isn't? "Porn," says Crystal, who describes herself as being a "modest and reserved real neighbor mom" on the channel, which users can access for a monthly $15 payment.

The page has all but increased in popularity during the pandemic. In February, the couple brought in as much as $150,000 per month before jumping to $500,000 by August, they say.

Crystal and Chris haven't been the only ones to find success through OnlyFans, which has become a prominent platform for users looking to offer subscription-based content. But on Thursday, the company announced a controversial decision to ban "sexually explicit conduct" on its platform beginning in October. The move, OnlyFans said, was to ensure "long-term sustainability."

Crystal and Chris don't expect to be negatively affected by the developments since their posts resemble modern Playboy images than anything X-rated. OnlyFans said in a statement to PEOPLE that nudity will still be allowed on the site as long as users abide by their guidelines.

The couple believes the new policies will make OnlyFans more user-friendly for customers in the long run. They say the platform has been hurt by some X-rated accounts that have spammed customers with multiple notifications a day, which Chris likens to being "the worst telemarketer you've ever known."

"It's been just bad for business," Crystal adds of the spam. "So they've been slowly squeezing that out."

But many creators who rely on sexually explicit content for their OnlyFans channels are undoubtedly in trouble. "A lot of models we work with around the world, they're destroyed," Chris says.

Online, the reaction to the company's change was heavily criticized with many pointing out that OnlyFans gained its prominence thanks to sexually explicit content. The company's decision has also drawn comparisons to a similar move made by Tumblr, the blogging platform that was sold to Yahoo for $1.1 billion in 2013.

Earlier this year, Crystal made headlines when her sons were expelled from their Catholic school due to her presence on OnlyFans. She decided to speak publicly about the situation, which she called "horrible" at the time. Ultimately, the couple says the experience turned out to be cathartic.

"You know why?" Crystal explains, "There were no more secrets."

Chris often gets asked how he feels having his wife become an adult star, and he says they've only benefited from launching the channel.

"I am more than secure and confident. I don't have any worries. You're telling me men find my wife attractive?" he says. "Oh, poor me. Really? Some men are threatened by that. And I don't get guys like that. I don't understand what their insecurity is. Either their wife is with them or not. Either they feel confident or not. I don't really understand the jealousy angle, but I don't know. Maybe I'm more self-aware than other men. I'm not so sure."

Even with change on the horizon, Crystal says they won't be leaving OnlyFans anytime soon.