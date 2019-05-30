Video Captures 'Beautiful Nightmare' as Mom Gives Birth in Car While Husband Drives to Hospital

Warning: The graphic video below “may be sensitive to some people,” Facebook notes.

For one Nevada family, a 10-minute drive to the hospital on Friday ended up turning into the car ride of a lifetime.

Michael Addison, his pregnant wife Rudia Napier and their three kids were driving to Henderson Hospital for Napier’s final checkup before her due date on June 8 when she unexpectedly went into labor, according to ABC affiliate KTNV.

“That was the most intense situation I’ve ever been in,” Addison told the news outlet about the moment he was both driving and helping his wife deliver their healthy baby girl, whom they named Jolee Lavergne Addison.

Their 10-year-old son Jayden, who was in the backseat with his two sisters, ended up filming the entire dramatic delivery in a video that has since gone viral.

“We were making a pre-baby delivery video to get ready to welcome our baby into the world, for the future. We didn’t expect in to happen within the next four minutes,” Addison told KTNV.

Napier was heard screaming “my baby’s coming out. Oh, Mike, the baby’s coming out!”

It wasn’t until later in the day, he told the news outlet, that he realized his son recorded everything, along with nurses and doctors helping them as soon as they pulled up to the hospital.

“Six hours later, I watched the video. Oh wow! He recorded the whole thing and it was the perfect PG-13 angle,” he said.

Added Jayden: “[It was] crazy, honestly. I would say I was surprised ’cause we were just in the backseat. I was recording and I guess he forgot I had the phone.”

Addison then “felt like I had to share it with the world.”

“It was exciting to me,” he said. “It was a beautiful nightmare.”

He decided to post it on Facebook on Saturday, and the clip has since been shared more than 140,000 times.

Napier told Inside Edition that “it was an experience, and it was the scariest and best experience I ever had.”

Added Addison: “Honestly, the only thing going through my mind was, ‘It is time to man up!’ It was clearly very frightening.”

The family created the “Soccer Mom Fundraiser” to raise money to buy a minivan to fit their family of six.

“I really want to get a bigger vehicle for the wife as a present!!” wrote Addison. “Since our first child I always teased her about driving a Minivan one day!”