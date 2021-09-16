Widow Says 6 Family Members Contracted COVID After Sleepover, Resulting in Husband's Death

"Our family has changed forever,” Sherica Dalloo said after her husband, a father of four, died of COVID-19

A Florida mother of four who lost her husband to COVID-19 suspects he contracted the virus after their children hosted a sleepover.

Sherica Dalloo of Boynton Beach told WPEC that her husband of 11 years, David Dalloo, died of COVID-19 complications on Aug. 28. David had worn masks and worked from home during the pandemic to help lessen the chance of his family contracting the disease, she told the outlet.

Dalloo believes David caught COVID-19 from a child who visited for a sleepover, according to the Palm Beach Post. The child showed no physical symptoms during their visit, but all six members of the family eventually tested positive for the virus. All recovered except for 33-year-old David.

"Someone came to our home that was COVID positive. It actually was a child that brought it into our home," Dalloo told WPEC.

"Our family has changed forever," Dalloo added. "I'm a widow, with four children that I have to raise, and my youngest is three."

After seeing David go through operations and into an induced coma, Dalloo is speaking out about the ordeal to help push young people to get vaccinated and continue wearing masks.

"I make sure, if we know people are coming, I say, 'Kids, put your mask on'. Right now, everyone is visiting you and want to see if you're okay," Dalloo told WPEC.

"You guys have to be safe, at the end of the day, I don't want you guys to end up in the hospital or pass it on to another relative, maybe older, and something like this happens to them."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in order to help the family and has raised just over $22,400 as of Thursday afternoon.

"Amazing person, great friend and co-worker," a donor wrote of David on the campaign's page. "Rest in peace brother. My deepest condolences to the family, my warm thoughts and prayers go out to them."

As of Thursday, 54 percent of the country is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 63 percent have had at least one dose, according to a New York Times database.