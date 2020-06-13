Widow of Chinese Coronavirus Whistleblower Li Wenliang Gives Birth to Their Son

"Husband, are you watching from heaven? The last gift you sent to me has been born," Dr. Li Wenliang's widow wrote on social media

The widow of Li Wenliang — the Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 after trying to warn citizens of its growing threat — has welcomed their baby boy.

Fu Xuejie gave birth to the couple's second child on Friday and announced the delivery in a post to WeChat, a popular Chinese social media platform, according to NPR.

"Husband, are you watching from heaven? The last gift you sent to me has been born," Fu wrote according to the outlet's translation of the post. "I will definitely take care of him well."

The South China Morning Post said Fu gave birth to the boy in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is said to have originated.

It was in December that Li — then a 34-year-old ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital — informed his medical school alumni group about new a SARS-like virus that was making patients sick. At the time, the Chinese government had not publicly acknowledged the virus' spread.

Though Li had sounded the alarm on what would soon become a global emergency, Chinese officials allegedly pressured him into keeping silent.

According to CNN, Li was detained by police in early January and charged with "rumor-mongering" after his coronavirus concerns began to spread across social media. He was released two days later when he agreed to sign an official document declaring he had acted illegally by making "untrue statements.

Li returned to his job at the hospital, where patients continued to show signs of the respiratory illness.

Li was diagnosed with coronavirus on Feb. 1 and would spend his final days in his hospital’s ICU, posting on social media that he intended to get better and return to work.

"I’ve seen the support and encouragement so many people online have given me," Li wrote on Weibo, a Chinese messaging app. "It makes me feel a little more relaxed in my heart.”

Li succumbed to coronavirus complications on Feb. 7, CNN previously reported.

Today, the world has seen more than 7.5 million cases and 424,354 deaths due to coronavirus, according to a New York Times database.

No other country comes close to the severity the United States has experienced since the coronavirus outbreak began. As of Friday, the U.S. has seen over 2 million cases and 114,662 deaths attributed to the disease.

The second-most affected country, Brazil, has seen 828,810 cases and 41,828 deaths.