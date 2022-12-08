Why South Koreans Will Be Considered 1 or 2 Years Younger Beginning Next Summer

South Koreans are about to get a little younger.

The South Korean parliament voted Thursday to officially dismantle the country's current "Korean Age" system, which differs from the method used internationally, according to Reuters and BBC News.

Beginning in June 2023, Koreans will determine their age based on their birthdate as the country moves away from two other methods of calculating age, per the reports.

Most commonly, Koreans are considered 1 year old at birth and add one year to the number every Jan. 1, Reuters and The Washington Post reported. Under a separate system, individuals are considered 0 at birth and tack on one year every Jan. 1.

As a result, Koreans will be considered either one or two years younger than their current Korean Age when the official change takes effect next year.

SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty

The Koreans' traditional age-counting method was previously used by other East Asia countries such as China and Japan, who have since adopted the newer international system, the Post reported.

Medical and legal documents in South Korea have used the international age calculation since the 1960s, according to Reuters. But now, all official documents will follow the method.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol previously promised to change the age system as part of his campaign for office, according to the Post.

Now, the government is following through on that promise. Presidential spokesman Lee Jae-myoung said the new age system "follows the global standard and puts an end to unnecessary social and economic confusions," per the report.

Jean Chung/Getty

Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the ruling People Power Party, told parliament that the change is aimed at quelling confusion created by calculating ages in different ways in addition to "reducing unnecessary socio-economic costs," Reuters and BBC News reported.

Lee Wan-kyu, South Korean minister of government legislation, said lowering peoples' ages will likely yield favorable results, per the Post.

"People finding their age one or two years younger will create a positive social impact," Wan-kyu explained.