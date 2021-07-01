More than 100 scientists signed a letter explaining that fireworks may ignite wildfires during a time of historic drought, heat, and dry vegetation

Scientists Warn Against Setting Off Fireworks in Western North America During Heatwave — Here's Why

The Fourth of July is approaching — and for many, the holiday is synonymous with fireworks.

But this year, scientists are warning people in Western North America to forgo their fireworks as temperatures reach record highs and vegetation becomes exceptionally dry amid an ongoing drought.

On Wednesday, more than 100 scientists from across the nation signed a letter urging folks in the northwestern United States and Canada to skip fireworks in order to avoid unintentionally sparking a wildfire.

"The July 4th weekend in the United States this year will be like no other we've experienced in the nation's history," the letter said. "The extreme heat impacting the northwestern United States and Canada this week comes on top of an already record-setting drought across much of western North America."

"This is setting the stage for widespread fire activity," they continued. "We are gravely concerned about the potential for humans to accidentally start fires – from fireworks and other activities – by adding ignitions to this combination of historic drought, heat, and dry vegetation."

"This will be critical for a safe Independence Day holiday, good practice for the rest of the fire season, and one way we can adapt to more safely live in increasingly flammable landscapes," they finished.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Wildland Fire, more wildfires are ignited on July 4 than any other day of the year.

Between 1992 and 2015, more than 7,000 wildfires started in the U.S. on July 4, many of which were responsible for the threatening or evacuation of residential homes, The Conversation reported, citing a study from the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute.

Fireworks were also to blame for the deaths of at least 18 people and the injuries of at least 15,600 people in 2020 alone, according to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Seattle reached a historic high of 108 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The British Columbia city of Lytton also set a record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada on Tuesday at 121 degrees, AccuWeather reported.

Other all-time-high temperatures were recorded in Hermiston, Oregon, at 118 degrees while Omak, Washington, hit 117 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

As of Wednesday, a total of 63 people had died in Oregon, presumably due to the heatwave, the State Medical Examiner's Office confirmed in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Nearly a dozen people in Seattle — and hundreds more in nearby British Columbia — also died of heat-related illness during the record-breaking temperatures, CNBC reported.

The rise of wildfires has also become an issue, with Cal Fire reporting that California is experiencing a 26 percent rise in wildfire activity compared to last year and a 58 percent increase in acres burned.

The agency also reports that at least 14 wildfires are currently burning across the state.

In order to prevent fireworks-related wildfires, authorities have actively been working to enforce safety tactics and legal operations.

Throughout May and June, CAL FIRE-OSFM law enforcement personnel said they seized nearly 80,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued 215 citations for dangerous fireworks.

Officers also held a press conference on Thursday to caution residents about the potential dangers of fireworks and to promote fireworks safety.

Those in western North America are advised to move flammable materials (including dried leaves and needles, gas and propane containers and firewood) away from all structures and to clean out their home's gutters, according to The Conversation.