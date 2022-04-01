COVID Separated Their Family for Weeks, So They Couldn't Wait to Enroll Their Toddler in the Vaccine Trial

PEOPLE's "Why I'm Getting Vaccinated" campaign hopes to fight vaccine misinformation and encourage people to get the shot as part of the battle against COVID-19. Noteworthy names and everyday people alike will share their powerful, personal reasons for getting vaccinated

In March 2020, Kathleen McAllister had a seven-week-old baby girl and a husband who was doing his residency in internal medicine at Boston Medical Center. Suddenly, he found himself working on the front lines treating COVID patients in the E.R. and ICU. To keep Kathleen and their daughter Mac safe from the virus at that scary time, he moved out.

New motherhood is challenging, even before Dad leaves to fight an unknown virus. Parenting a newborn during a pandemic lockdown meant no mommy-and-me yoga or playgroups — all the socialization that help keep new moms sane. "The pandemic was really hard for parents," McAllister recalls.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When the family moved to Atlanta in the summer of 2021, her husband Stephen Russell overheard a parent at the playground talking about the Pfizer trial for children's vaccines. The couple signed their now 2-year-old daughter, Mac Russell, up to participate.

"Mac is in this vaccine trial to show to the world that the vaccine is safe and effective for children," she says. "I'm so proud of her."

McAllister shares with PEOPLE in her own words why getting her daughter vaccinated was important to her.

My daughter, Mac, was born January 16, 2020.

Being a new mom in early 2020 was isolating, even more so than I expected — I was lonely, and very full of anxiety, especially with my husband being in medicine and being in the ER, in the ICU, when the virus was brand-new.

Remember, early in the pandemic, when people were speculating: Was it on your clothes? How long did it live on surfaces? He was around the virus all day, and so we decided out of an abundance of caution he would move out while he was on those shifts. We tried to see each other once a week, outside with surgical, medical-grade masks on. But it was not easy. It was so early in the pandemic. My in-laws were close, but they both work full-time. And so it was just us, just me and Mac.

I went back to work while he was still living away from us. We had a wonderful babysitter who came to help us when I started back to work, which was life-saving. I wouldn't have been able to do it if I didn't have any support.

Kathleen McAllister Credit: courtesy Kathleen McAllister

Then we moved to Atlanta in June of 2021, so my husband could do his fellowship in pulmonary critical care at Emory.

The week we moved to Atlanta, my husband heard another parent at the playground talking about their kid being in the Pfizer study. We don't even know those people. He asked the dad, "Oh, are you talking about the COVID vaccine? Can I have the name and number of the research coordinator?" When he told me about it, I said, 'Let's see if we can get her in.'

If there was a chance to have her vaccinated sooner than the rest of her population, we were jumping at that chance. We thought it could be a great part of her story, born into the pandemic and helping other kids be able to get the vaccine. She was 18 months old at the time she enrolled in the study in July 2021.

Honestly, Mac is a healthy kid; the data around kids with COVID is showing that kids who were not immunocompromised, had very low severity of the disease. But I feel like we have a responsibility to the community at her school to protect her. And, if she could get vaccinated sooner — all the better for both her, and other kids. There was a 66% chance she'd be vaccinated as part of the study.

She had two shots. There were a series of blood draws and appointments. And every time she had cold symptoms, we're supposed to bring her to the research site and they do a PCR test and then another test to send to Pfizer.

There's a lot of a stringent requirements to be in the study, which I think is great. It just enhances the rigor, hopefully the data is stronger because of that. But there are a lot of hoops. We had to enter in a diary after she received the injections to track her symptoms. And it didn't change our behavior or risk level; we were still cautious. And luckily she never got COVID.

Kathleen McAllister Credit: courtesy Kathleen McAllister

We just found out at her "unblinding" appointment the first week of February that she actually received the placebo – and not the real vaccine. But because she participated in the study, she received her first shot the first week of February. It went great. She had no symptoms. She was a champion.

When she got her vaccine, I cried. I cried when I received my first shot, too. It's been a long journey a long, two-plus years. I was so proud of her.

I hope that everyone will go get their kids vaccinated. For me — and for all the families who participated in the trials — by enrolling our children, we are demonstrating that the science stands behind that.

I'm pregnant right now; my baby boy is due in July. Hopefully by the time he's six months he'll be eligible for his COVID vaccine. It's daunting being the mom of a newborn another time around during a pandemic.

Kathleen McAllister Credit: courtesy Kathleen McAllister

I know that COVID-19 will be in our lives, I'm not sure for how long, but I'd like to put this time period in the rear view mirror if at all possible. It's been really tough for parents, especially now parents under five who are still struggling without a vaccine. The vaccine has been given to millions of people worldwide and adolescents as well. And it's been tested in thousands of children by Pfizer and Moderna, maybe tens of thousands of children. The data demonstrates that it is safe and effective, so why would you not protect not only your children, but their community as well?

I feel like it's our duty to protect the community and help these kids get a vaccine. That's our big reason for doing this, is being able to help the general public.