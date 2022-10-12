Why Climate Activists Are Gluing Their Hands to Treasured Works of Art

The most recent protest took place in Australia, where two protesters glued their hands to the perspex covering a Picasso painting

By
Published on October 12, 2022 03:23 PM
On Sunday 9 October, climate protesters from Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the glass covering Picasso’s “Massacre in Korea” at the NGV.
Photo: Extinction Rebellion Victoria/Twitter

Activists across the globe are gluing themselves to some of the world's most precious pieces of art to raise awareness for one of the most pressing issues facing humanity: climate change.

The most recent protest took place Sunday at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, where two activists from international group Extinction Rebellion glued their hands to the perspex covering Pablo Picasso's "Massacre en Corée" (Massacre in Korea), according to Buzzfeed News.

Additionally, they laid out a banner that read: "Climate Chaos = War and Famine." The statement "highlighted the connection between climate breakdown & human suffering," according to a series of tweets from the organization.

The protesters were ultimately arrested, according to The Guardian, which also reported they were released without charges. A spokesperson for the group told the newspaper that the painting was not damaged in the process.

Homewood said the group's intention was "always to glue on to the perspex protecting" the artwork, not the art itself.

The spokesperson went on to tell The Guardian that a conservator used acetone to dissolve the glue.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Sunday's protest is the latest in a string of similar actions in which climate protesters have glued themselves to artwork hoping to bring attention to the seriousness of climate change.

Among the groups taking part are Ultima Generazione and Just Stop Oil, reported BuzzFeed News.

"Many criticize our actions because 'we should leave museums in peace,' " Ultima Generazione wrote on social media in July alongside a video of a recent protest. "Maybe they don't understand that the inconvenience we created is nothing compared to 1 billion climate migrants and to the many deaths that the climate crisis is causing already."

The group then shared an article from The Guardian detailing a report that suggests 1.2 billion people could be displaced by the climate crisis by 2050.

Both Just Stop Oil and Ultima Generazione have received financial support from the Climate Emergency Fund, a California-based fund started in 2019, according to the Observer. (Extinction Rebellion serves as a coalition partner to the organization, according to its website.)

"These protests are so awesome," Climate Emergency Fund executive director Margaret Klein Salamon. told the outlet. "People come to this museum to look at this painting, but we need them to look at the reality of the climate emergency instead."

Salaman went on to state that the funding only goes towards legal activity, not "high-stakes civil disobedience," per the outlet.

According to its website, the Climate Emergency Fund is currently promoting "sustained" and "disruptive protest" in 11 different countries worldwide during what it calls an "October Rising."

Related Articles
Protestors glue themselves to Leonardo Da Vinci - The Last Supper
Climate Protestors Glue Themselves to 500-Year-Old Copy of Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper'
climate change
Climate Change Protesters Close Down Main Square in Paris, Climb onto Oil Tanker in London
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cjir1dFDdD1/?hl=en naomiosaka Verified @ the Louvre because I am a work of art 🖼 56m
Naomi Osaka Shares a Self-Confident Message as She Visits the Louvre: 'I Am a Work of Art'
Brooklinen Holiday Collection
Launches We Love! Brooklinen's Winter Bedding Drop, Plus More New Home Products
Ryan White, adolescent AIDS sufferer, whose ostracism at school brought a lot of positive attention to people w. AIDS. (Photo by Kim Komenich/Getty Images)
Ryan White, Who Died of AIDS at 18, Would Have Turned 50 Today: 'He Made the World Better'
Former Vice President Al Gore speaks on climate change at Vanderbilt University as part of a worldwide event called 24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action, in Nashville, Tenn Gore Climate Change, Nashville, USA - 20 Nov 2019
Al Gore Calls Climate Change a 'Life or Death Battle' — But Feels 'Good' About New Youth Leaders
wind energy
Earth Day 2020: What You Need to Know and Do to Save the Planet — Before It's Too Late
Members of " Row Venice ", a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the traditional Venetian rowing style, checks the Venice's canal map prior deliver food to families who do not have the opportunity to go to buy directly, on April 18, 2020 in Venice
Female Rowers in Venice Using Gondolas to Deliver Groceries to Elderly amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi
'We Are at a Tipping Point': Celebrities Who Are Saving the Earth (and How They're Doing It)
Bindi Irwin, Seth Macfarlane
'My Heart Goes Out to Our Friends and Family in Oz': How Celebs Are Helping Combat the Devastation in Australia
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
border patrol facility
'We Have Nothing': What's Happening at the Southern Border as More and More Migrants Turn to the U.S.
Big Daddy Weave
Celebrities We Lost to COVID-19
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Zara and Mike Tindall Walk Hand in Hand Following Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey