Who Is Bill Gates' Girlfriend? All About Paula Hurd

Bill Gates is a bachelor no more.

Following his divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021, the Microsoft co-founder is dating Paula Hurd.

A source tells PEOPLE that their relationship is "widely known" but "she hasn't met his kids yet."

Most recently, Gates and Hurd were seen watching the Men's Singles Final together at the Australian Open in January, but have been spotted at several sporting events together in the past.

The pair was seen sitting next to each other in September 2022 at the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London; prior to that Gates and Paula were photographed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California in October 2021, but they weren't sitting together at the time.

She's the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd

Hurd was married to Mark Hurd, the CEO of software company Oracle and the onetime boss of Hewlett-Packard, for nearly 30 years, until his death in October 2019.

She studied business in college

She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1984, per her bio on Baylor University.

She used to work in the tech industry

After college, Hurd embarked on a decades-long career in sales and alliance management at the software company NCR (National Cash Register). The corporation is a top enterprise provider of software, hardware and services for banks and retailers.

Now, Paula works as a developer and organizer of a wide range of "memorable" event experiences for personal, corporate and charitable occasions, according to her LinkedIn bio.

She's a philanthropist

Hurd and her late husband contributed to various causes and led numerous fundraising campaigns over the years. As a longtime donor to her late husband's alma mater, Baylor University, she helped the school's Give Light Campaign reach its $1 billion mark with a generous $7 million donation in 2021 — and the school will soon open a welcome center named for the couple.

The fundraising campaign was described on Baylor's website as one seeking "to further activities that provide an 'unambiguously Christian education environment;' create transformational undergraduate education experiences; boost the impact and visibility of Baylor's research and scholarship; and foster nationally recognized arts and athletics programs, according to Baylor's foundational pillars."

She has two daughters

Hurd is a mom to two children, daughters Kathryn and Kelly, whom she shares with her late husband.