The Google co-founder filed for divorce from Nicole Shanahan back in January

Who Is Sergey Brin's Estranged Wife? All About Nicole Shanahan

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan are going their separate ways after three years of marriage.

The Google co-founder filed for a dissolution of marriage from Shanahan, an attorney and philanthropist, back in early January, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The two first started dating in 2015, the same year Brin finalized his divorce from his first wife Anne Wojcicki, and eventually tied the knot in 2018, as reported by Business Insider. The couple welcomed a daughter later that year.

The Tesla founder and father of 10 responded to the WSJ article on Twitter, writing, "This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!" In another post, he wrote, "I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

Shanahan's attorney, Bryan Freedman, responded to the report on her behalf, saying in a statement to PEOPLE, "Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole [Shanahan] had an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie but also defamatory."

Learn more about Shanahan ahead with these facts.

Nicole Shanahan, President of Bia-Echo Foundation, attends Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

She's an attorney

Shanahan is a California-based attorney. Per her LinkedIn profile, she specializes in criminal justice reform as well as "improving marriage contracts such that they promote healthy domestic partnerships."

She started her own foundation

According to her bio on Stanford Law, Shanahan is the founder and president of Bia-Echo Foundation, which is described as "a private foundation that aims to invest in changemakers at the forefront of innovation who are tackling some of the world's greatest challenges: reproductive longevity & equality, criminal justice reform and a healthy & livable planet."

She is also the founder and CEO of ClearAccessIP, "an automated patent management and valuation platform," per her LinkedIn profile.

She studied at the University of Puget Sound

Shanahan got her B.A. at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, studying Asian Studies, Economics and Mandarin Chinese. She later got her J.D. at Santa Clara University School of Law, as detailed on her LinkedIn profile.

Nicole Shanahan and Sergey Brin attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 03, 2019 in Mountain View, California. Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

She's a CodeX fellow

On top of her impressive foundation work and college background, Shanahan is also an academic fellow of CodeX, a center that combines Stanford's legal and computer science schools to work on big issues at the intersection of law and technology.

She's a mom

Shanahan welcomed a baby girl with Brin in 2018. When they married, she also became a stepmom to his son Benji and daughter Chloe from his previous marriage to Wojcicki.