What to Know About Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer's Fiancé, Equestrian Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates is officially off the market!

The eldest daughter of billionaire businessman Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates announced on Wednesday that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Nayel Nassar.

Jennifer, 23, and Nassar, 29, both shared the exciting news on their Instagram accounts alongside photos of her overjoyed reaction — and new diamond ring — taken after the ski trip proposal.

So who is Jennifer’s new fiancé? Here’s everything to know about Nassar.

1. He was born in the United States to millionaire parents and grew up in Kuwait.

Though he was born in Chicago, according to his Global Champions League biography, Nassar was raised in Kuwait.

He was reported to have had a “wealthy upbringing” by his parents, who run an architecture and design firm in the country, and relocated to the U.S. in 2009, according to Al Arabiya English and Emirates Woman.

In December 2017, Nassar and Jennifer returned to the country in western Asia for a visit ahead of the holidays — and according to Nassar, the trip was incredibly meaningful.

“Memorable times in Kuwait last week with family and old friends. Got to bring Jenn home and give her a glimpse of my childhood,” he wrote on Instagram beside photos of their vacation. “It meant the world to me. Needless to say, she was loved by all..including Jerry 🐶🐕 .”

2. He’s an accomplished Egyptian equestrian who will compete in the 2020 Olympics.

Because Nassar’s parents are from Egypt, he has been able to ride in equestrian competitions for the country, according to Global Champions League biography.

The athlete began the sport at age 5 and was jumping by age 10, his biography states. Since then, he has gone on to qualify for the FEI World Cup Finals in 2013, 2014 and 2017, plus the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2014.

He has also taken first place in a number of competitions, including Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Las Vegas, Las Vegas National Horse Show Winning Round CSI 3*, Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Del Mar, New York Masters CSI5* Grand Prix, and Rabat CSIO4* Designated Olympic Qualifier, according to his bio.

Most recently, Nassar, who competes as a showjumper, helped Egypt qualify for the upcoming 2020 Toyko Olympic games, winning the CSIO4*-W Nations Cup of Rabat in October of last year, CNN reported.

The accomplishment marked the first time in 60 years that Egypt had qualified for the Olympics in the sport, according to the outlet.

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports currently ranks Nassar as No. 41 in the world, with 36 jumping competition wins under his belt since 2010.

3. He’s a graduate of Stanford University.

Like his new fiancée, Nassar attended the Northern California university. He graduated from Stanford in 2013 with a degree in economics, according to his Global Champions League biography.

Impressively, Nassar is fluent in Arabic, French, and English, the biography states.

In June 2018, he returned to the university to support Jennifer when she earned her own degree in human biology, according to her LinkedIn page.

“Lucky me, she’s beautiful and has a Stanford degree! 🤤😍 Congratulations love, on all you’ve achieved these last 4 years. Can’t wait to continue this wonderful journey with you ☺️ #stanfordgrad2018 #beenthere #classof2013 #imgettingold,” he captioned a shot of the couple at her graduation.

He’s been dating Jennifer since January 2017

Nassar’s first Instagram photo with Jennifer came in February 2017 and featured the pair enjoying a Valentine’s Day dinner in Miami Beach, Florida.

However, according to his and Jennifer’s Instagrams, the pair officially started dating the month prior.

On their one-year anniversary in January 2018, Jennifer shared a photo of her kissing her man on the cheek and jokingly wrote beside it, “Nobody rly knows whether our official ~dating anniversary~ is today or yesterday but that’s ok… happy to be yours every day 💗.”

Nassar also shared a similar shot of him kissing Jennifer on the head and captioned it, “Happy first year my love! Here’s to many more.. ❤️❤️.”

Jennifer, who is also an accomplished equestrian, previously said their love for the sport was part of what bonded them together.

“Horses are just one part of our life, but we love the sport,” she told CNN’s EQ equestrian show in 2019. “He’s a professional, and I do this as an amateur. So, to be able to share our love and passion for horses with each other is just incredible.”

In Jennifer’s Instagram post on Wednesday, she called Nassar “one of a kind” and raved about his romantic proposal.

“Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she captioned the sweet shot. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

Nassar also posted photos of the proposal on his own Instagram account, writing, “SHE SAID YES!!”

“I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now,” he captioned his pictures. “Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”

The couple received many congratulatory wishes from their friends and family, including Jennifer’s proud parents.

“So thrilled for you and @nayelnassar! ❤” wrote mom Melinda, 55, who also shared the sweet proposal photo on her Instagram Stories.

“I am completely thrilled! Congratulations, @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar!” added her father Bill, 64, in the comments section.