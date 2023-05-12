Who Is Buzz Aldrin's Wife? All About Anca Faur

Buzz Aldrin has found love again.

The Apollo 11 astronaut married his "longtime love," Anca Faur, a chemical engineer, in January 2023. They marked the occasion with a small, private nuptial ceremony on Aldrin's 93rd birthday. In a statement posted to Twitter, Aldrin said he and his wife were "as excited as teenagers eloping" to officially say "I do" after years of dating.

The pair began dating in 2018 after meeting the year prior at a work event.

"When I met Anca I instantly recognized that here was a woman who is the whole Wizard of Oz package: Brains. Heart. Courage," Aldrin told PEOPLE in April 2023. "There is something special about her and the way we connect so well."

Aldrin and Faur's relationship reached an exciting milestone in 2019 when Faur became executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures. According to Aldrin's website, the company fuels "Buzz's pioneering initiatives" as well as his media presence, and funds Human SpaceFlight Institute, Aldrin's nonprofit dedicated to "advancing human spaceflight beyond low Earth orbit."

Over the course of their romance, Faur has supported Aldrin's accomplishments and endeavors. From accompanying him to special recognitions to sharing their travels together on social media, Faur is always by the former astronaut's side.

So, who is Buzz Aldrin's wife? Here is everything there is to know about Anca Faur.

She has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Prior to enrolling at the University of Pittsburgh for her doctorate, Faur studied organic chemistry technology at Politehnica University Timisoara in Romania and spent a total of seven years as a chemical engineer and university research assistant in her home country. According to her LinkedIn, Faur did her thesis on "Liquid Crystals with Ester Structure" and was a teaching assistant for a science course called "Technology of Organic Compounds."

She attended the University of Pittsburgh from 1992 to 1996, where she also worked as a research assistant for a year. Faur graduated with a Ph.D. in chemical engineering, which she earned upon completing her dissertation on "Acidity Studies and Reaction Mechanisms on Solid and Liquid Acid Catalysts."

She and Aldrin got married in January 2023

Buzz Aldrin/Twitter

Aldrin tied the knot with his "longtime love" in a private ceremony on Jan. 20, 2023 — which also happened to be his 93rd birthday. He shared the news with fans on Twitter alongside two photos of him and Faur from their special day.

"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin tweeted. "We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."

On their big day, Aldrin sported a black tuxedo adorned with an assortment of astronautic-themed pins. Meanwhile, Faur wore a rhinestone dress with long sleeves, which she paired with white block heels.

A few months after their wedding, Aldrin and Faur opened up about their decision to get married in an April 2023 interview with PEOPLE.

"She has a bit of a stubborn streak, so it then took me several years until she agreed to be my bride, my best beloved," Aldrin joked. "But I'm even stubborner than she is. I won!"

Faur chimed in, "We both felt deep in our hearts all these years that marrying each other felt right ... That said, we were having such a wonderful courtship we felt no need to rush things."

She is Aldrin's fourth wife

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Before he became famous for his lunar expedition, Aldrin married Joan Archer in 1954. The pair welcomed three children: sons James and Andrew and daughter Janice. They divorced after 20 years of marriage in 1974. Archer died in 2015 at age 84.

"The future will recall Joan Archer Aldrin as a soft-spoken wife and mother, raising three well-behaved, individual-minded children and dealing with both our ... tribulations with a most admired human acceptance," Aldrin said in a statement, per the Washington Post.

Aldrin was married to his second wife, Beverly Van Zile, for three years from 1975 to 1978. A decade later, the astronaut wed his third wife, Lois Driggs Cannon. They were together for 24 years before going their separate ways in 2012.

She has an impressive résumé

Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG/Getty

Faur is an esteemed scientist, and she has a stacked portfolio to prove it. Prior to joining her husband's company in 2019, Faur rose through the ranks at Johnson Matthey, a chemicals and sustainable technologies institution based in London. During her nearly 20-year tenure at the company, Faur held positions as a senior scientist, program development manager and program and commercial manager.

Her LinkedIn also states she was treasurer of the California Hydrogen Business Council from 2014 to 2020. According to the council's website, CHBC "is the leading advocate for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry in Sacramento" that upholds a "membership based trade association." Fuel cells, electrolyzers, components and utility companies are among those trades represented in the group.

She's the executive vice president of Aldrin's company

Anca Faur Instagram

In 2019, Faur signed on as board director of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC. Within a month, she became a vice president. She's currently the executive vice president of Aldrin's company.

Faur has accompanied Aldrin to a number of high-profile aeronautic and astronautic events, including the 70th International Astronautical Congress of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics as well as the Association of Space Explore XXXII Planetary Congress. In 2019, she was also cordially invited to The White House's 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.

She and Aldrin visited the Apollo 11 exhibit together in 2019

Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG/Getty

Faur was photographed by her husband's side while touring the Apollo 11 exhibit at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California. The 360-degree virtual reality experience opened to the public in April 2019, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the historic moon landing that July.

According to the museum's website, the Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind exhibit featured the penlight Aldrin used in the Lunar Module and the Apollo 11 patch he wore on the moon as well as President Nixon's Oval Office telephone that he used to contact Armstrong and Aldrin on the moon. Other artifacts like moon rocks and belongings of Armstrong and Michael Collins were also on display.

She is a grandparent

Buzz Aldrin Facebook

Faur loves being a grandma to Aldrin's great-grandkids. Janice's son Jeffrey is Aldrin's only grandchild. Together, he and his wife, April, share three sons: Nathaniel, Benjamin and Archer. In a 2017 Facebook post, Aldrin referred to his great-grandsons as "my pride and joy."

The engineer also has a close relationship with her son Vlad Ghenciu's daughters: Kaia and McCali. She's often documenting their adventures together on Instagram, from their family holiday parties to celebrating shark week. Faur affectionately calls her granddaughters "hearts of gold."