White House Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause to January 31, 2022

Millions of Americans can breathe a sigh of relief after the government extended a moratorium on federal student loan payments

To the relief of millions of borrowers, the U.S. government extended on Friday a moratorium on student loans repayments until early next year.

This latest extension, however, will be the last one.

Starting Jan. 31, borrowers will once again have to make payments toward their federal student loans, the U.S. Department of Education said in a statement. The announcement ends a freeze on federal student loan bills that began in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. "As our nation's economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment."

"It is the Department's priority to support students and borrowers during this transition and ensure they have the resources they need to access affordable, high-quality higher education," he added.

The decision, which the department called a "final extension," comes after many U.S. lawmakers pressured President Joe Biden to extend the moratorium, which began under the Donald Trump administration.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans have struggled to keep a roof over their heads, pay bills and put food on the table," Senator Patty Murray of Washington and Representative Bobby Scott of Virginia wrote in a letter to the president in June.

"While the economy has begun to show promising signs of recovery, more than nine million Americans remain out of work, and the economic and health disparities created by the pandemic are severe," added the lawmakers, who are the heads of the Senate and House Education Committees.

Since taking office, Biden has not followed through on his campaign promise to cancel $10,000 of student loans for borrowers.