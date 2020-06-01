Which Major Cities Have Curfews amid Widespread Protests and What to Know

As protests rallying against police brutality and systemic racism continue across the United States, more and more cities have implemented curfews in an effort to keep violence from escalating.

Peaceful protests that emerged following the death of George Floyd have taken a turn in cities like New York, Seattle and Minneapolis, with reports of arrests, lootings, burning buildings and vandalism continuing through the week and into the weekend.

The weekend of chaos comes after the May 25 death of Floyd, 46, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been arrested for third-degree murder, knelt on Floyd’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd’s cries for help.

See below for a list of cities that have implemented curfews.

Atlanta

Atlanta's curfew was issued on Saturday by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and required all residents off the streets by 9 p.m. ET.

Chicago

The city has a curfew in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. CT until further notice, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

“I am still mourning the death of George Floyd, as so many of us are. I am still processing the pain from that injustice, even as we’ve turned our focus to confronting what happened last night . . . And I know so many of you are as well,” she wrote on Twitter. "And that’s also why I am hurt and angry at those who decided to try hijack this moment and use it as an opportunity to bring havoc . . . to loot and destroy... You should be ashamed of yourselves. What you have done is a dishonor to our city . . . and its long and proud legacy as a leader of bold and vibrant peaceful protest."

Cleveland

The city is under curfew from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. ET through at least Tuesday morning, Mayor Frank Jackson said.

Dallas

Dallas is under curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. CT, and businesses are encouraged to close at 5 p.m. CT, according to the Dallas Police Department.

“Enough. The looting, vandalism, and violence must stop. Dallas deserves better than this,” Mayor Eric Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Denver

The city was under curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. MT through Monday, according to the Denver Police Department, and Mayor Michael Hancock extended the order through at least Tuesday morning, The Denver Post reported.

Violators face fines of up to $999, and/or imprisonment for up to 300 days, according to police.

Los Angeles

A countywide curfew is in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. PT, and anyone caught violating curfew is subject to fines of up to $1,000 and/or up to six months behind bars.

Beverly Hills, meanwhile, has implemented a curfew on its business district from 1 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. PT, as well as a citywide curfew from 4 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. PT, Mayor Les Friedman said.

Louisville

All of Jefferson County was under curfew from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. ET this weekend, Mayor Greg Fischer said.

It remains unclear whether the curfew will be extended in the city in which 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was shot to death in her apartment by Louisville Metro police on March 13.

Minneapolis

The city in which Floyd was killed, as well as Saint Paul, was initially under curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. CT, though Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that for the next two days, the times would be 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. CT, according to Fox affiliate KMSP.

Anyone who violates curfew is “guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction must be punished by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or by imprisonment for not more than 90 days,” according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

New York

After weighing the possibility of setting a curfew over the weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said that one would take effect starting Monday night, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.

“I stand behind the protesters and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to distract and discredit this movement,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The violence and the looting has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause. While we encourage people to protest peacefully and make their voices heard, the safety of the general public is paramount and cannot be compromised.”

The pair also announced that the police presence would be doubled across the city.

Philadelphia

The city's curfew is in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. ET until at least Tuesday morning, according to an executive order from Mayor James Kenney.

Kenney said that the curfew was necessary to "protect the City and its residents from severe endangerment and harm to their health, safety and property," and that failure to comply would "result in orders to disburse, and the imposition of penalties, fines, or criminal charges for failure to obey orders of the police."

Phoenix

Following chaos in cities like Phoenix, Tucson and Scottsdale, Gov. Doug Ducey issued a curfew for the entire state of Arizona from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. MT that will last for at least one week through the morning of June 8.

Violators face up to six months in jail and/or a fine of $2,500.

Raleigh

Raleigh is under curfew indefinitely from 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. ET. Those found violating the curfew will be charged with a misdemeanor and "heavy fine," Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a press release.

“By setting a curfew, my hope is that this will allow our community to pause, collect ourselves, begin to repair the damage and turn our focus to the important work of finding connection and commonality,” Baldwin said.

San Francisco

The city is under curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. PT indefinitely in an effort to stop "looting and vandalism," San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott said. He added that the SFPD had so far made approximately 80 arrests for curfew violations, and would continue to do so.

"People are hurting right now. They're angry. I'm angry," Mayor London Breed wrote on Twitter Sunday. "The City and the police will support peaceful protests, as we did all day today. We can't tolerate violence and vandalism. Now is the time to go home."

Seattle

Seattle was under curfew from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. PT on Saturday and Sunday nights, though it remains unclear if the order will be extended any further. Punishments included a fine no more than $500, and/or imprisonment for no more than 180 days, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan said.

“I want to acknowledge that much of the violence and destruction, both here in Seattle and across the country, has been instigated and perpetuated by white men,” Durkan wrote on Twitter. “These individuals experience the height of privilege and are co-opting peaceful demonstrations that were organized by and meant to center people of color, particularly Black Americans.”

Washington, D.C.

After the city experienced "significant damage" during protests, Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the curfew for two days, beginning Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.