Philippa Comfort was devastated when her mom, Marigke Volkmann, was prohibited from visiting from Germany for her granddaughter's birth. Now that she's here, Comfort says, "even if we just hang out at home and do nothing, having her here is the greatest feeling"

After Covid Travel Restrictions Kept Them Apart, This Woman Got to Hold Her Granddaughter for the First Time

Philippa Comfort, 34, originally from Germany, is a fashion consultant living in Hermosa Beach, California with her husband and two young daughters. When the COVID travel ban ended on Nov. 8, her mother in Germany was finally able to visit for an emotional reunion. She recalls the happy occasion in her own words, as told to PEOPLE.

I hadn't seen my mother for almost a year and a half. I was literally checking my phone every single day for an update. Is the border going to open? When is the date? You just don't know when it's going to end.

It was extremely difficult. I wanted her to be here for the birth of my daughter in August, especially for the postpartum care, for someone to help me out after the baby was born. My daughter Mya is three-and-a-half and having two kids, it was just extremely difficult.

I have a friend who had a baby shower and we were supposed to deliver our kids at the same time. She had a fortune teller there and I went to him and I asked him, "Do you think I'm going to see my mom and my sister for the birth of Riley?"

And he said, "I have to tell you, you won't." I'm not really superstitious or anything. I had never gone to a fortune teller, but I was like, "I think there's some truth about it." I called my husband and I was like, "You know what, I'm just going to give up on the thought that she's going to be here."

I was really, really, really sad about it. I cried a lot just for the fact that I know it probably won't happen. And the worst part about it was not knowing. They never gave any updates until September.

Philippa Comfort vaccine reunions Marigke Volkmann reuniting with granddaughter at airport on Nov. 8, 2021 | Credit: Philippa Comfort

And in Germany they were so undersupplied with the vaccine. My mother had to really jump through hoops to get it. It was insane. So we were kind of terrified that she wouldn't have the vaccine by August when my daughter would be born. That was our first worry. She was fully vaccinated by July but then it just went down the drain because [the borders] never opened for August.

It was extremely difficult for her because of the uncertainty, not knowing when she would see us the next time. And her getting older. You never know.

I thought it also was really, really unfair that so many other countries could come here with no problem at all. But the 26 European Union countries were excluded plus Brazil, South Africa, India and China. It made no sense.

Philippa Comfort vaccine reunions Credit: Philippa Comfort

In September, my husband walked in one morning and he said, "Look at my phone, I just got this Apple News [alert]. They're going to open the borders." And I started crying. I think he hadn't really realized how much it affected me. Yeah, I really started crying. My other daughter looked at me, she was a little bit confused.

At that time, I think they had said early November, but nobody knew an exact date yet. I called my mom and I said, "I'm just going to book you a flight for November. And I'm going to book you a flexible ticket" and I booked her for November 6th. Three weeks later the news came out it was November 8th, and I was able to change the ticket. She was here for a month.

On the day she was arriving, literally on the day they reopened the border, I picked up my three-and-a-half year old from preschool and I told her, "Okay, we're going to go pick up Oma at the airport" (Oma is grandmother in German). She was super excited. When my mom came out, my daughter saw her from far away and she just ran to her and gave her a big hug. It was so cute. I hadn't expected that from her because she hadn't seen Oma in such a long time.

Philippa Comfort vaccine reunions Philippa Comfort and her mom, November, 2021 | Credit: Philippa Comfort

We went home, and my mother opened a bottle of champagne. That was the same bottle I had in the fridge from the time my daughter was born. I left it in the fridge until she opened it.

She's been with the kids a lot and we are spending so much quality time. We go on bike rides. We went on a long walk by the beach. We had just moved to Hermosa Beach and I had always called her and said, "I miss you here so much. You would love it here. You would love it to just go on beach walks, get a coffee and just enjoy the time with the kids."

Philippa Comfort vaccine reunions Credit: Philippa Comfort

She loves it. At six o'clock in the morning, the kids go in her room, open the door and they're just so happy she's here. She's holding the baby a lot, which obviously makes me so happy, and she's helping with diaper changes, all that. And we are just catching up on pretty much everything.

I've been so happy, the both of us. Even if we just hang out at home and do nothing, having her here is the greatest feeling. I've missed her so much over the years.