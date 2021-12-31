The Batman, the Winter Olympics and the Housewives of Dubai: What We're Looking Forward to in 2022

After months of 'can-we-or-can't-we?' there is hope we can get back out — and the promise of much to come in the new year

By People Staff December 31, 2021 10:00 AM

Winter Olympics

Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Beijing games kick off on Feb. 4. Watch skiing, skating, ice hockey and stars like Chloe Kim (right) all while cozy on your couch. 

AMC Popcorn at Home

Credit: AMC

The movie treat will soon be available in retail stores and mall kiosks. Sorry, butter not included.

The Frasier Reboot

Credit: Andrew Eccles/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer hinted that in the Paramount+ show, due in 2022, his character "ends up rich beyond his dreams" adding he's "fairly hopeful" original cast members like David Hyde Pierce will also return.

Museum of Broadway

The interactive N.Y.C. space opens this summer and showcases the history of those on-stage and behind-the-scenes.

Peppa Pig Theme Park

Credit: Legoland

The world's first amusement park dedicated to the pink pig opens in Florida's Legoland on Feb. 24. It's also a Certified Autism Center. 

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

Marking her record-setting 70 years on the throne, a carnival-style pageant will take place the first weekend in June. 

Yellowstone's 150th Anniversary

Credit: Shutterstock / Mia2you

America's oldest national park will mark its sesquicentennial with new signs to tell stories of the 27 Native American Tribes with historic connections to the land there. 

Top Gun: Maverick

Credit: Scott Garfield/Paramount

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer return in the high-flying sequel to the 1986 classic, expected in theaters on May 27.

Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Credit: David Roark

Starting in March, you can have an out-of-this-world immersive hotel experience, but it will cost you: Two nights for four people are $5,999. 

Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige will perform live from Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

Women's March Madness

Credit: Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Finally! The NCAA Division I women's basketball championship will be trademarked March Madness. 

The Batman

Robert Pattinson plays a dark and brooding version of the Caped Crusader, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, on March 4. 

Real Housewives of Dubai

Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Andy Cohen brings the first International Housewives show to Bravo — as he says, "Everything's bigger in Dubai." 

By People Staff