Radio City Rockettes Are Back and Gearing Up for Their Christmas Spectacle — What to Know

It may only be July, but the Radio City Rockettes are already gearing up for the holiday season!

On Thursday, four Rockettes appeared on Today to announce that their annual show, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, is back this year, reopening in New York City on Nov. 5 and running through Jan. 2.

It'll be the first time in over a year that the Rockettes take the stage at Radio City Music Hall after the beloved holiday production was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

"Oh my goodness, Christmas is back!" Rockette Danelle Morgan said on Today. "We know it's not Christmas without the Radio City Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacle."

"We're so happy to be officially announcing that we're coming back," Morgan continued. "We're just all so excited!"

Like in previous years, the holiday classic will feature new aspects in the show — but it will also incorporate all of the fan favorites, including the "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers."

"There's always something new but personally, my favorites are those traditions," Rockette Christine Sienicki told Today. "That's why we come back to see the show year after year. The 'Parade of the Wooden Soldiers' is my absolute favorite — it's been in the show since 1933 and it really showcases our precision."

In order to prepare for their highly anticipated return, the Rockettes said they've been keeping up with their dancing through their free Instagram Live dance classes.

The group started hosting them last December as a way to lift spirits during the pandemic and the holidays since they were unable to perform in person.

"We are really fortunate to have the technology that we have," Katelyn Gaffney told Today of their Instagram classes. "It was really wonderful because we were meeting people all over the globe. They were checking in with us, popping on an Instagram Live, taking our dance and fitness classes."

"And it was really fun too because we all stayed in contact. We were all taking each other classes," she added.

Tickets for the Christmas show are officially on sale now, ranging in price from $49 to $500. Individual and group tickets are both available for purchase.