Will Michael Strahan Really Wear a Diaper to Space? What to Know About His Blue Origin Launch

Michael Strahan is just hours away from blasting off to space!

On Thursday morning, the Good Morning America anchor, 50, will be one of six crew members heading into space on Blue Origin's third human flight.

The New Shepard space vehicle, which is being launched into space by Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, will take off from a remote launch site in West Texas at 9 a.m. local time.

Ahead of the blast off, here's everything to know about the historic flight.

Who is in Strahan's crew?

Two honorary guests and four paying customers are expected to be on the Blue Origin flight, according to the company's website.

Strahan — who is receiving a stipend from Blue Origin as a crew member, which he plans to donate to The Boys & Girls Club — will take one of the guest spots. Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American to fly to space, will claim the other spot.

Space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess and his son Cameron Bess will round out the four remaining spots, which they paid for, per Blue Origin.

The trip will be a milestone in that it'll be the first time that a Blue Origin flight will carry a full manifest of six astronauts to space. Additionally, Strahan will become the first American news anchor to leave Earth, and Lane and Cameron Bess will become the first parent-child duo to fly in space together.

Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Evan Dick, Dylan Taylor, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan From left top: Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Evan Dick; from bottom left: Dylan Taylor, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan | Credit: Blue Origin

How long will Strahan be in space?

"I've done a lot of training camp — but this is definitely some training like no other down here," said Strahan, who has been preparing for the big day in West Texas, per ABC News.

The mission itself won't take long, though.

"On your 11-minute flight, you'll travel over 3X the speed of sound to pass the Kármán Line at 100 km (62 mi), float weightless for several minutes, and witness life-changing views of Earth before descending gently under parachutes," Blue Origin's website reads.

Will Strahan really wear a diaper?

Though the specifics of how Blue Origin space travelers relieve themselves in case of an emergency are unclear, Strahan joked about it during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I had to fly the other day, and I'm looking at the thing and it tells you that you're 43,000 feet and I'm going, 'Man, this is way up here. Look at this!'" he said. "And then I realize this is nothing. So I might wear a diaper!"

What will Strahan bring?

Strahan previously told PEOPLE that he had to heed a 3-lb. weight limit for his personal belongings, so he chose carefully.

When the former NFL star shoots into space, he'll take along the 12 shell casings from the 12-gun salute performed at his father Gene's funeral, his Super Bowl XLII Ring, his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence and two watches: a pocket watch that belonged to his maternal grandfather, and a rare De Bethune DB28 Kind of Blue timepiece with a celestial face and moon-phase function.

He'll also bring up a pearl necklace from his girlfriend Kayla Quick's late grandmother, his ABC and FOX employee ID cards and a lucky $2 bill.

Additionally, Blue Origin announced that a postcard from each astronaut flown on behalf of Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future, will be along for the ride aboard the New Shepard.

The Club, whose mission is to help future generations pursue careers in STEM and improve the future of space travel, has a "Postcards to Space" program that gives students access to space on Blue Origin's rockets, according to Blue Origin's website.

Exclusive - Strahan - What he’s Bringing to Space Michael Strahan - Blue Origin NS-19 Michael Strahan with the items he's planning to bring to space | Credit: Blue Origin

Why is Strahan going?

Strahan revealed the out-of-this-world news on GMA last month, explaining that covering the first Blue Origin launch in July inspired him to join the December launch.

"Blue Origin, they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member. Without hesitation, I said yes," Strahan said on the morning show. "I wanted to go to space. I think just being there, at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing."

Strahan also noted that he hopes the trip will help advance the future of space travel.

"I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel," he said. "And it's going to take a while but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, I just wanted to be a part of it."

In honor of the occasion, the Michael Strahan brand teamed up with Blue Origin for a limited-edition pullover hoodie. The sweatshirt is currently sold out on Blue Origin's website.

"Whether my New York Giants jersey, a concert t-shirt, or a suit for your wedding day, what we wear can help define significant moments in life. Not only does the clothing make you feel good in the moment, it ties to memories that live on," Strahan said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I am excited to be able to create this limited-edition collaboration with Blue Origin to not only commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime moment – but it gives fans of space travel the chance to share in this journey with me."

How can you watch?

Blue Origin will provide coverage of the NS-19 flight on their website that day, starting 90 minutes before launch.