MacKenzie Scott, who split from ex-husband Jeff Bezos in 2019, revealed she has remarried

What to Know About MacKenzie Scott’s New Husband, Science Teacher Dan Jewett

MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the richest women in the world, found love again with a Seattle-based school teacher.

Scott, 50, has tied the knot with Dan Jewett, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The union comes about two years after she and Amazon CEO Bezos announced their split in 2019 after 25 years of marriage and four children.

Scott and her new husband confirmed their marriage in a statement posted to their pages on the Giving Pledge, a campaign that encourages wealthy people to donate a majority of their wealth to charity. Her Amazon author biography also got an update, confirming that she lives in Seattle with her kids and her husband, Dan.

Here's what to know about Jewett.

He's a Longtime Science Teacher

As Jewett explained on his Giving Pledge page, he has been a teacher "for the majority" of his life, and most recently taught science at a private school in Seattle, according to the WSJ.

Scott's children attend classes at the school, and that's where the couplet met, according to the Washington Post. The children have been students there since at least 2019, as a Herald Business Journal article published at the time of Scott and Bezos' divorce said the couple was often spotted on campus with their kids.

Prior to joining the school, Jewett worked as a science teacher at The Bush School in Seattle from 2011 to 2016, according to a post from Head of School Percy Abram.

Jewett's current teaching status remains unclear, as his name was no longer listed in a staff directory as of Monday morning.

He's Embracing His Wife's Philanthropy

Following her split from Bezos, Scott reportedly kept a four percent stake in Amazon, and is currently ranked the 22nd richest person in the world on Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

With a net worth of $53.5 billion, she's become a committed philanthropist, and in December, announced that she'd donated nearly $4.2 billion to 384 organizations over the previous four months.

When Jewett added his name to Scott's Giving Pledge page, he promised to join her "in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others."

"It is strange to be writing a letter indicating I plan to give away the majority of my wealth during my lifetime, as I have never sought to gather the kind of wealth required to feel like saying such a thing would have particular meaning," Jewett wrote. "I have been a teacher for the majority of my life, as well as a grateful student of the generosity of those around me. This has meant doing my best to follow their example by passing on resources of all kinds—from time, to energy, to material possessions—when I have had them to give."

He continued, "And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others."

Jewett went on to praise Scott as the "kindest and most thoughtful person" he knows, and said he looked forward to be able to "do so much good" in sharing and giving away his assets.

He Has Jeff Bezos' Support

Bezos, who is currently listed as the richest person in the world, told the WSJ that he has nothing but love for Scott and Jewett.

"Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them," said Bezos, 57.