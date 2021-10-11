The explorer was responsible for the loss of life, destruction of land and disruption of tradition that was practiced by Native Americans for tens of thousands of years

Why Columbus Day Continues to Be Celebrated in Parts of the U.S. Despite Explorer's Violent Legacy

Monday marks Columbus Day, in honor of Christopher Columbus — but not all will be celebrating the Italian explorer.

Back in 1492, Columbus sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, where he stumbled upon the Americas and the people inhabiting its land, according to the Library of Congress (LOC).

The discovery made way for the widespread exploration and colonization of the Americas, leading Columbus to become a praised figure in Italian-American culture.

The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the U.S. took place on Oct. 12, 1792, but it wasn't until 1971 that Columbus Day became a federal holiday, annually observed on the second Monday in October, per the LOC.

Since then, Italian-Americans across the country have held celebrations and parades on that day to commemorate Columbus' voyage and his contributions.

However, not all have viewed the holiday in a positive light. In recent years, Indigenous peoples and other activists have argued that the explorer was responsible for the loss of life, destruction of land and disruption of tradition that was practiced by Native Americans for tens of thousands of years prior to his arrival.

Engraving of Christopher Columbus Upon Reaching the New World by D. K. Bonatti Christopher Columbus coming to the Americas | Credit: Historical Picture Archive/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

Their outcries led President Joe Biden to make history on Friday by issuing a presidential proclamation acknowledging Indigenous Peoples' Day. Biden's statement served as a significant boost to refocus the federal holiday from acknowledging Columbus toward celebrating native peoples instead.

More than 100 U.S. cities — including Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Phoenix and San Francisco — have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day, CNN reported. And more than one dozen states — including Vermont, New Mexico, Maine and Hawaii — have done the same, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

The change has led to high tensions between supporters of the two holidays, who have argued whether it is right to praise Columbus for his actions.

Those in favor of Columbus Day say the holiday should stay because it is symbolic of Italian-American heritage and represents the beginning of Western civilization.

"We have a mayor that's doing everything he can to attack the Italian American community, including canceling its parade, removing statues, changing the Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day by fiat," lawyer George Bochetto told Time after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and his administration placed a box over a Columbus statue following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

"Today, we celebrate Christopher Columbus arriving in the Americas and the dawn of Western Civilization in the New World. #ColumbusDay," wrote Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano on Twitter.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez of New York has sided with those against Columbus Day, saying the holiday should be wiped from the calendar entirely because the Italian explorer was a "genocidal maniac."

"Today should just be #IndigenousPeopleDay. And yet this day is still shared with a genocidal maniac," she wrote on Twitter. "We need to take this time to reflect on the brutal history of violence against Indigenous peoples in America and recognize that there is still a lot of work to repair this harm."

Added New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in a tweet: "Millions of indigenous people lost their lives during the genocide committed against them in the Americas. Today we pause in solemn recognition of this human tragedy. And recommit to uplift the original occupants of this land."

Meanwhile, others have opted to recognize both Columbus and the Indigenous simultaneously.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio recently spoke out and defended both following a controversy between the city's Board of Education and Italian-American activists, according to Time.

In May, the board removed Columbus Day from the New York City school calendar and replaced it with Indigenous People's Day. Their decision did not go over well with Italian-American activists, who protested the change. The schools later changed the holiday name to Italian Heritage Day/Indigenous People's Day to compromise with both sides, the outlet reported.

"We have to honor that day as a day to recognize the contributions of all Italian Americans, so of course the day should not have been changed arbitrarily," de Blasio said, per Time.

Ron Onesti, the president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, echoed his message.