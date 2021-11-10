What Is Twitter Blue? Subscription Service Offers Exclusive Features — Including 'Undo' Button

Twitter added a new service that allows users to customize their interface and undo tweets — for a price

Twitter introduced a new subscription service that will unlock a bevy of new features for those willing to pay the price.

On Tuesday, the popular social media platform debuted its "Twitter Blue" subscription service in the United States, a few months after users in Canada and Australia were among the first to get access.

For $2.99 a month, Twitter Blue subscribers can get an enhanced version of the service that allows them to organize saved tweets into folders, access a "Reader Mode" that makes longer tweet threads easier to read, and customize Twitter's app icon and interface.

One of the most talked-about features of the service is the "Undo Tweet" option. While it's not exactly the "edit" option many users have been asking for, the undo button gives users an extra minute to recall a tweet before it officially posts to their page. Essentially, it delays the time between a user selecting "post" on a tweet and when the tweet is actually published.

Another benefit of the service is the option to visit select news websites such as The Washington Post, L.A. Times, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, and Reuters, all ad-free.

"In continuing our commitment to strengthen and support publishers and a free press, a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees goes directly to publishers within our network," the company said in a blog post announcement. "Our goal is to help each publishing partner make 50 percent more per person than they would've made from serving ads to that person."

"A better experience for readers - and more support for the journalism they care about," they added.

Users will also be able to visit a "Top Articles" section on the app that allows them to view the most-shared stories in their network over the previous 24 hours.

Many of the additions to the service are featured on the @TwitterBlue page, which already has more than 34,000 followers.

So far, the release has drawn mixed reactions from social media users.

Tech personality Marques Brownlee said some of the features, like "customizing the Twitter icon and reorganizing the UI are kinda cool," while others called out the ability to undo a tweet something that isn't necessary if users do a little proofreading.