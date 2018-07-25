Inside PEOPLE’s 2018 List of 50 Companies That Care — Including Salesforce and Chobani

For the second year in a row, PEOPLE and Great Place to Work are honoring those companies that go above and beyond for their employees and their community.

PEOPLE’s 2018 top 50 Companies that Care highlights U.S. companies that stand out in a variety of areas — from showing compassion for their staffers to embracing the environment to putting diversity in the forefront.

The rankings were compiled with research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and are based on surveys representing over 4.5 million employees at 1,000 companies across the country.

PEOPLE used Great Place to Work’s extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe to create the top 50. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work’s assessment of the generosity of each organization’s benefits, philanthropic and community support, with focus on activities within the last year.

Salesforce, the San Francisco-based cloud computing company that sells customer relationship management tools, landed the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row for leveling the playing field regarding pay equality.

Salesforce has long been known for its generous benefits and “family” culture among its 30,000 employees. But it was chief personnel officer Cindy Robbins who first raised the issue of pay equality with CEO Marc Benioff in 2015.

“I had been discussing the wage gap for months with my colleague Leyla Seka,” says Robbins. “We wanted to figure out what we could do to help other women at Salesforce.”

Benioff admits he was stunned when a subsequent analysis revealed a pay gap between men and women at the firm — and he stepped up to fix it, dedicating $3 million that year to correct the discrepancy, then another $3 million in 2017 to correct compensation differences by gender, race and ethnicity across the company.

Salesforce, in addition to the 49 other companies that made the list, will be featured in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, July 27.

Among the other top 10, are Deloitte, Ultimate Software, Comcast NBCUniversal and Edward Jones.

